NGT issues notice to Centre and UP over Yamuna pollution in Mathura, Vrindavan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged pollution of the Yamuna in Mathura and Vrindavan, following a petition that claims the river’s water quality has fallen to the “very poor” Category D level.

The case stems from a petition alleging the continued discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the river at the key pilgrimage sites, alongside a failure to act against encroachments despite earlier court directions.

The NGT has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Water Resources, the Uttar Pradesh government, Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation, Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board and the National Mission for Clean Ganga, seeking their responses.