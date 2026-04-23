NGT issues notice to Centre and UP over Yamuna pollution in Mathura, Vrindavan

National Green Tribunal issues notice to Centre and Uttar Pradesh over Yamuna pollution in Mathura and Vrindavan
Petition claims river water falls under “very poor” Category D, unfit for bathing or drinking
Allegations include untreated sewage discharge and unchecked illegal construction on floodplains
Authorities asked to respond on compliance with earlier NGT orders on sewage treatment and encroachment removal
Next hearing in the case scheduled for August 4, 2026
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged pollution of the Yamuna in Mathura and Vrindavan, following a petition that claims the river’s water quality has fallen to the “very poor” Category D level.
The case stems from a petition alleging the continued discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the river at the key pilgrimage sites, alongside a failure to act against encroachments despite earlier court directions.
The NGT has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Water Resources, the Uttar Pradesh government, Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation, Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board and the National Mission for Clean Ganga, seeking their responses.
The petition, filed by Vijay Kishore Goswami, calls for the implementation of a December 17, 2021 NGT order that directed authorities to strengthen sewage treatment infrastructure, remove encroachments along riverbanks and increase tree plantation.
Advocates Akash Vashisht, Shubham Upadhyay and Anukriti Bajpai, appearing for the petitioner, told the tribunal that the condition of the Yamuna remains “extremely serious”. Vashisht said the river continues to fall under Category D as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, meaning the water is not fit for bathing, drinking or domestic use.
He further argued that illegal construction along the riverbanks is increasing rapidly and that previous judicial orders to remove encroachments have not been enforced. “Thousands of devotees bathe and drink water from the Yamuna every day, posing a serious health risk,” he said.
The petition reiterates concerns over untreated sewage flowing into the river, ongoing construction on the floodplain and non-compliance with earlier directions.
The order was issued by a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 4, 2026.