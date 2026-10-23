Severe crisis ahead? India’s major reservoirs lose 3.49 billion cubic metres of water in a week, CWC data shows

Water storage in India's 178 major reservoirs fell by nearly 3.5 billion cubic metres in seven days, with several reservoirs in southern and western states reporting particularly low levels, according to the latest data from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The water situation in the country's major reservoirs has deteriorated over the past week. According to the CWC report, the 178 reservoirs held 126.717 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water on October 15, 2026, which fell to 123.228 BCM on October 22.

This represents a decline of 3.489 BCM in seven days.

The combined live storage capacity of these reservoirs is 184.762 BCM. As of October 22, they held 66.7 per cent of their capacity, down from 68.58 per cent a week earlier.