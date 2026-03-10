Summer has not arrived yet, but water level has dropped below 50% in southern India’s reservoirs

At least 70 per cent of India has received less than normal or no rainfall since the beginning of this year. This is making the situation very bad on the water storage front.

According to the weekly bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC) released on March 5, 2026, the total water available in 166 major reservoirs of the country is 104.13 billion cubic meters (BCM), which is 56.73 per cent of the total capacity of 183.565 BCM.

According to the CWC bulletin, this level is 13 per cent higher than last year and 27 per cent higher than the normal level.

But in many reservoirs, the water level is much less than the normal level.

South India conditions

Although the total water storage is still more than normal, the situation is expected to worsen due to the rapid depletion of storage. The water level in some states and river basins has receded alarmingly.

This is especially true for reservoirs of South India and some Northeastern states.