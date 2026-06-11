There’s a paradox hidden behind India’s water success story

The distinction between access and reliability is increasingly visible on the ground. Reporting from Uttar Pradesh has documented villages where households have tap-water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission but continue to struggle with irregular or inadequate supply. In Baghpat district, residents reported that the existence of infrastructure did not necessarily translate into dependable access to water.

Such experiences suggest that the presence of a tap connection and the availability of water are not always synonymous. They also reinforce an important message emerging from the NFHS-5 analysis: infrastructure coverage and service reliability may represent distinct dimensions of water security .

Why more pipes do not always mean more water

At first glance, the relationship between piped-water access and water disruption appears paradoxical. Conventional wisdom assumes that expanding infrastructure should improve reliability. Yet the NFHS-5 analysis suggests a more complex reality.

Unlike households dependent on local wells or hand pumps, those connected to centralised networks rely on reservoirs, treatment plants, pumping stations, electricity and distribution systems. Failures at any point can affect thousands of households simultaneously.

The finding does not imply that piped water causes disruption. Rather, it suggests that access and reliability are distinct dimensions of water security and should be measured separately .

The emerging geography of water disruption cannot be understood through infrastructure alone. Climate variability is increasingly reshaping the conditions under which water systems operate.

Heatwaves raise demand precisely when water resources are under stress. Erratic rainfall, droughts and floods place pressure on reservoirs , groundwater and supply networks. Several disruption hotspots identified through NFHS-5 overlap with regions experiencing climatic extremes.

Although the analysis does not establish causality, climate change appears to be acting as a stress multiplier, exposing vulnerabilities in water systems that may previously have remained hidden.

Karnataka’s 2024 water crisis illustrates the distinction between infrastructure and reliability. Despite extensive network coverage, Bengaluru residents faced water rationing, expensive tanker dependence and growing uncertainty over supply.

Weak monsoon conditions, declining groundwater reserves and pressure on reservoir systems disrupted service delivery months before peak summer demand . The crisis demonstrated that a household may possess a tap connection yet remain water insecure when the systems supporting that connection come under stress.

As dependence on centralised networks increases, water insecurity increasingly reflects system vulnerability rather than a simple lack of infrastructure.

Rajasthan and Gujarat reveal another dimension of the reliability challenge . Over decades, governments have invested heavily in dams, canals, groundwater schemes and inter-basin transfer projects to improve water access. Yet many districts continue to face chronic water stress.

Rajasthan’s persistent groundwater depletion and the continued vulnerability of drought-prone areas in Gujarat suggest that infrastructure alone cannot overcome ecological constraints. These regions show that reliable water supply ultimately depends not only on engineering solutions but also on the long-term sustainability of the resources on which those systems depend.

The Northeast challenges the assumption that abundant rainfall guarantees water security. In 2025, Aizawl experienced severe drinking-water disruptions despite being located in one of India’s wettest regions.

Power failures, pipeline repairs and increased river turbidity interrupted supply to thousands of households dependent on the Greater Aizawl Water Supply Schem e.

The episode highlights a critical distinction between water availability and water accessibility. Water may exist in abundance, but households remain vulnerable when treatment facilities, pumping stations, electricity supply or distribution networks fail.

Reliability depends as much on infrastructure performance as on resource availability .

Ensuring water flows when it is needed most

The Jal Jeevan Mission has transformed rural drinking-water access at an unprecedented scale. Millions of households now have tap connections that did not exist a few years ago. The mission’s own vision goes beyond infrastructure creation. It envisages a future in which every rural household has drinking water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality, on a regular and long-term basis .

The emphasis on regular and long-term supply is significant because it shifts attention from the installation of connections to the reliability of service delivery itself.

Yet the evidence presented here suggests that the next challenge may be reliability rather than connectivity . Official metrics primarily track coverage, but households experience water security through continuity and dependability of supply.

As climate variability intensifies and dependence on centralised systems grows, future success may increasingly depend on whether infrastructure remains functional, resilient and capable of delivering water throughout the year.

India’s water debate has long focused on access poverty — the absence of safe and convenient water sources. The findings presented here point towards an emerging challenge: reliability poverty .

A household may possess a tap connection yet experience intermittent supply because of declining water resources, infrastructure failures, electricity disruptions or climatic stress. In such cases, infrastructure exists but dependable service does not.

As centralised water systems expand across India, reliability poverty may become an increasingly important dimension of water insecurity, requiring policy attention beyond traditional measures of infrastructure coverage .

India's water transition is entering a new phase. Expanding access remains essential, but future policy must place equal emphasis on reliability.

Monitoring frameworks should move beyond counting connections and incorporate indicators of continuity, functionality, resilience and source sustainability. Investments in climate adaptation, groundwater recharge, watershed restoration and system maintenance will be as important as infrastructure expansion.

The central lesson emerging from this analysis is simple: the success of water policy should not be judged solely by the presence of a tap, but by whether water continues to flow when households need it most.

The real measure of water security

India’s drinking-water story is often told through numbers: households connected, villages covered and pipelines laid. These achievements deserve recognition. The Jal Jeevan Mission has expanded access at a scale few countries have attempted.

Yet the evidence presented here suggests that the next chapter of India’s water story may not be about access alone, but about reliability.

The NFHS-5 analysis reveals a paradox at the heart of contemporary water policy. In several regions, districts with greater dependence on piped-water systems continue to experience disruptions in supply.

From Bengaluru’s reservoir-linked shortages and groundwater stress in western India to supply failures in rain-abundant Mizoram, a common lesson emerges: infrastructure can expand access, but it does not automatically guarantee dependable service.

This challenge is not external to the vision of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The programme itself seeks to ensure that every rural household receives drinking water in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality, on a regular and long-term basis. The emphasis on regular and long-term supply is significant because it shifts attention from the creation of infrastructure to the performance of infrastructure.

As climate variability intensifies, groundwater reserves come under increasing pressure and demand for water continues to grow, the question confronting India is no longer simply how to connect households to water systems. It is how to ensure that those systems remain functional, resilient and sustainable over time.

The challenge, in other words, is moving from infrastructure provision to service assurance.

India has already demonstrated that it can build water infrastructure at an unprecedented scale. The larger test now is whether it can build institutions and systems capable of delivering water reliably under increasingly uncertain environmental conditions.

The promise of Har Ghar Jal will ultimately be judged not by the number of taps installed, but by whether water continues to flow when people need it most.