Thirteen major reservoirs below 50% storage as river basins across India record rapid water decline

Thirteen major reservoirs in India have fallen below 50 per cent of their normal storage, with several river basins recording a rapid decline in water levels. The worsening situation in reservoirs could increase pressure on drinking water supply, irrigation and power generation in the coming days.

The monsoon is expected to arrive ahead of schedule, but there are also concerns that El Niño could reduce rainfall during the season. If that happens, river basins and reservoirs could face an unprecedented water crisis.

The latest report of the Central Water Commission, or CWC, shows that a total of 63.232 billion cubic metres of water is currently available in the country’s monitored reservoirs. This is about 24 per cent more than normal storage.

However, on April 30, 2026, a total of 71.082 billion cubic metres, or BCM, of water was available in the country’s 166 reservoirs. This was 38.72 per cent of their total capacity.

By the May 14, report, this had fallen to 63.232 BCM, or only 34.45 per cent of total capacity. This means about 8 BCM of water decreased in just two weeks.