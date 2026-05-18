Thirteen major reservoirs below 50% storage as river basins across India record rapid water decline

Thirteen major reservoirs in India have fallen below 50 per cent of their normal storage, with several river basins recording a rapid decline in water levels. The worsening situation in reservoirs could increase pressure on drinking water supply, irrigation and power generation in the coming days.
The monsoon is expected to arrive ahead of schedule, but there are also concerns that El Niño could reduce rainfall during the season. If that happens, river basins and reservoirs could face an unprecedented water crisis.
The latest report of the Central Water Commission, or CWC, shows that a total of 63.232 billion cubic metres of water is currently available in the country’s monitored reservoirs. This is about 24 per cent more than normal storage.
However, on April 30, 2026, a total of 71.082 billion cubic metres, or BCM, of water was available in the country’s 166 reservoirs. This was 38.72 per cent of their total capacity.
By the May 14, report, this had fallen to 63.232 BCM, or only 34.45 per cent of total capacity. This means about 8 BCM of water decreased in just two weeks.
The situation appears to be worsening most sharply in southern and eastern India.
The April 30 report showed water levels below 40 per cent in 36 reservoirs in southern India. The latest report shows that many reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have fallen below half their normal levels.
Tamil Nadu’s Vaigai reservoir has only 12.47 per cent of its normal storage, while Aliyar has 21.25 per cent. Kerala’s Periyar reservoir has 41.65 per cent.
The condition of some reservoirs has become even more serious. The April 30 report mentioned only Chandan Dam as dry, but the May 14 report listed Chandan Dam in Bihar, Bhima Ujjaini in Maharashtra and Maudaha reservoir in Uttar Pradesh as completely empty, reaching zero levels.
Khandong in Assam, Tattahalla in Karnataka, Rajghat in Madhya Pradesh and Tehri in Uttarakhand are also in serious trouble.
The situation in river basins is also rapidly deteriorating.
The April 30 report showed the Ganga basin at approximately 50 per cent, the Godavari at 40 per cent and the Narmada at approximately 39 per cent.
The May 14 report shows the Ganga basin’s storage at 43.34 per cent, the Godavari at 36.52 per cent and the Narmada at 34.96 per cent. The Krishna basin, already in a fragile state, now has only 19.31 per cent water left.
The Barak basin in north-eastern India remains the most vulnerable. It was listed as the most vulnerable basin in the April 30 report and remains more than 20 per cent below normal.
The eastern river basins of the Brahmani-Baitarani, Cauvery and Mahanadi-Pennar rivers are also below normal levels.
There are now 13 major reservoirs in the country where water levels have fallen below 50 per cent of normal storage. This number was nine on April 30.
These include Khandong in Assam, at 17.42 per cent; Chandan Dam in Bihar, at 0.00 per cent; Tattahalla in Karnataka, at 26.27 per cent; Periyar in Kerala, at 41.65 per cent; Rajghat Dam in Madhya Pradesh, at 35.05 per cent; Bhima Ujjaini in Maharashtra, at 0.00 per cent; Aliyar in Tamil Nadu, at 21.25 per cent; Vaigai in Tamil Nadu, at 12.47 per cent; Priyadarshini Jurala in Telangana, at 39.49 per cent; Matatila in Uttar Pradesh, at 40.58 per cent; Maudaha in Uttar Pradesh, at 0.00 per cent; Tehri in Uttarakhand, at 20.85 per cent; and Kangsabati in West Bengal, at 31.50 per cent.
Similarly, there are 31 reservoirs where water levels have fallen to 80 per cent or less of normal storage.
Of these, water levels in 13 reservoirs have fallen below 50 per cent of normal storage, while 18 reservoirs are between 51 per cent and 80 per cent.
Among these 18 reservoirs, three are between 51 per cent and 60 per cent, seven are between 61 per cent and 70 per cent, and eight are between 71 per cent and 80 per cent.
The deteriorating situation in reservoirs may increase pressure on drinking water, irrigation and power generation in the coming days.
Although the Central Water Commission says current water storage is still better than last year and the 10-year average, the steadily falling levels indicate that increased heat and a delayed or weaker monsoon could put severe pressure on drinking water, irrigation and hydropower generation in many states.
The situation could become even more difficult by the end of May, especially in states where reservoirs have already fallen below half their normal storage.