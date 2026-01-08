Unsafe water, year-round: Over 5,500 fell sick, 34 died due to contaminated tap water across India in last 12 months

Contaminated tap water has been making urban India sick across metros, state capitals and smaller cities alike. Between January 2025 and January 7, 2026, at least 5,500 people fell ill in 26 cities, including 16 state capitals, across 22 states and Union territories after consuming sewage-contaminated piped drinking water. At least 34 people died.

Diarrhoea was the most commonly reported illness, followed by typhoid, hepatitis and prolonged fever, according to media reports and official statements from affected states.

Across cities, the cause has been strikingly similar. In almost every case, contamination was traced to sewage mixing with drinking water — often because ageing, corroded or poorly laid water pipelines run dangerously close to sewer lines. Any leak or drop in pressure allows sewage to seep directly into household connections.

In a majority of cases, decades-old pipelines were identified as the primary cause. Many Indian cities continue to rely on water distribution networks laid more than 40 years ago. In Delhi, for instance, around 18 per cent of water pipes are over 30 years old, according to a report by the Delhi Jal Board. Cracks in these pipes — often laid alongside or below sewer lines — create repeated contamination risks.

Not just a monsoon problem

Water contamination outbreaks in India are often associated with the monsoon months, when flooding and overflowing drains increase the risk of sewage ingress. But a review of at least 34 reported incidents over the past year shows that sewage-contaminated piped water is no longer a seasonal phenomenon.

Cases were reported across all months and seasons.

In the span of just a month — between December 2025 and January 7, 2026 — at least 19 people died and more than 3,500 fell ill, largely after consuming contaminated tap water.

During this short period, at least 11 incidents of piped water contamination were reported from cities across the country, including Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Guwahati (Assam), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Indore (Madhya Pradesh) , Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Gurugram (Haryana). These included nine state capitals, underlining the fragile and ageing foundations of India’s urban drinking water infrastructure.

The Indore tragedy, and similar patterns across cities

While such incidents have occurred throughout the year, the outbreak in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, starkly highlighted the risks. On December 31, 2025, residents of Bhagirathpura fell ill after drinking tap water. By January 6, 2026, at least 17 people had died and more than 200 were hospitalised with diarrhoeal illness.

Official statements cited by the media confirmed what residents feared; Sewage had entered drinking water pipelines due to damaged and leaking water pipes. But Indore was not an isolated case.

In Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s capital, more than 150 children were admitted to hospital with typhoid in early January after consuming contaminated water. In Bengaluru, India’s technology hub, at least 30 households in KSFC Layout, Lingarajapuram, reported diarrhoea and stomach infections on January 4, 2026.

Similar incidents were reported from at least six other cities during the same month.

In Patna’s Kankarbagh Housing Colony, residents say a crisis similar to Indore’s is unfolding. Tap water in several blocks is reportedly so polluted that it causes itching on contact and cannot be used even for bathing or washing clothes. Locals blame burst pipelines laid alongside sewage drains, many of them decades old. Despite repeated complaints, they say the municipal corporation has carried out only temporary repairs, allowing the problem to recur.

In Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, residents of the Kachna Housing Board area have been receiving foul-smelling and visibly polluted tap water for more than a month, with around 100 people reporting illness. In Ranchi, Jharkhand’s capital, civic officials have reportedly identified more than 300 locations with damaged or broken pipelines, increasing the risk of sewage entering the water supply during distribution.

Even Gurugram, a city known for high-rise apartments and private water systems in the Delhi-NCR region, was not spared. In early December, residents of Sector 70A reported diarrhoea and gastrointestinal illness after drinking tap water. Around 60 to 70 people were affected, and at least 10 required hospitalisation.