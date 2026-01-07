Indore’s clean image masks a liquid waste crisis

The World Health Organization’s 2022 report states that 830,000 deaths worldwide occur annually due to unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene. The recent outrage over deaths caused by contaminated water quality in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is yet another reminder that safe sanitation is key to ensuring safe water quality.

However, this is not the first instance of a diarrhoeal outbreak in cities connected to municipal water supply. A 2025 research article published in the Journal of Water and Health examined the frequency of illness due to contaminated water in Khurda (Odisha) and Paschim Midnapore (West Bengal). It found that 17 per cent of households receiving piped water supply reported illness. Surprisingly, only 5 per cent of households not connected to municipal supply faced similar illness; these households depended on rainwater harvesting, reused water, tanker supply, and bottled or canned water.

Households receiving municipal water raised concerns about foul-smelling water, leaking pipes, red-coloured water caused by high iron content, and water hardness. According to the study, municipal supply was contaminated with industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, and inadequate sanitation facilities. The findings raised questions about infrastructure maintenance and the state of sanitation in these two urban areas.