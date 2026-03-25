Watershed development can become India’s most effective rural climate strategy

The scale of the challenge is substantial. Official estimates indicate that over 96 million hectares of land in India face degradation, much of it concentrated in semi-arid and rainfed regions. At the same time, groundwater, which supports nearly two-thirds of irrigation, is being extracted faster than it is replenished in several states. Climate change is likely to intensify rainfall variability, making localised water conservation and recharge strategies increasingly critical.

Public investment in watershed development has also expanded in recent years, reflecting its growing policy salience. Under PMKSY, the Watershed Development Component has received sustained budgetary support from the Union government, complemented by state-level funding and convergence with programmes such as the rural employment guarantee scheme.

In recent years, central allocations for watershed and rain-fed area development have broadly ranged between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore annually, enabling treatment of large tracts of degraded land and creation of durable water-harvesting structures. Yet, the developmental returns on such investments depend as much on institutional capacity and convergence planning as on the size of budgetary outlays.

Empirical evidence from watershed projects across states suggests that well-designed interventions can significantly improve agricultural performance. Structures such as check dams, farm ponds, contour bunds and percolation tanks have been associated with rises in groundwater levels, expansion of irrigated area and increases in cropping intensity often ranging from 10-20 percentage points. Such improvements allow farmers to diversify into horticulture, pulses and other higher-value crops, thereby stabilising farm incomes.

Several states illustrate how effective watershed management can reshape local economies. In parts of Maharashtra’s semi-arid districts, watershed initiatives have contributed to increased groundwater recharge and expansion of multi-cropping. Karnataka and Telangana have also demonstrated how community participation and convergence with employment programmes can support restoration of degraded lands and improvement in livestock productivity. These experiences underline the importance of integrating technical interventions with local institutional support.

The economic impact of watershed development extends beyond crop output. Improved water availability often stimulates investments in livestock, agro-processing and small rural enterprises. Field-level assessments indicate that villages benefiting from enhanced irrigation and natural resource management frequently experience reduced seasonal migration, as households gain more stable income opportunities. Such indirect and intangible benefits remain under-documented but are central to understanding the broader role of water management in rural transformation.

Watershed programmes also interact closely with rural infrastructure development. Increased water security encourages the creation of farm-level assets, minor irrigation channels and storage facilities. When combined with decentralised planning and fiscal transfers to local governments, including Finance Commission grants to Panchayats, these interventions can improve service delivery and strengthen local economic activity. This highlights the critical role of grassroots institutions in sustaining the gains from watershed investments.

Despite these successes, programme performance has been uneven across regions. One key limitation is the continued reliance on physical indicators such as hectares treated or number of structures constructed to measure progress. A shift towards outcome-based evaluation, incorporating indicators such as productivity growth, groundwater sustainability, livelihood diversification and social development, would enable more informed policy decisions.