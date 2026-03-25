Watershed development can become India’s most effective rural climate strategy

Watershed development is emerging as a crucial strategy for India's rural climate resilience.
It enhances soil moisture and groundwater recharge, and also supports overal rural transformation.
Increased public investment and community participation in watershed projects can boost rural economies, reduce migration.
India’s rural economy continues to be shaped by the uncertainties of water availability. While large irrigation projects often dominate public discourse, nearly 52 per cent of the country’s gross cropped area remains rain-fed, accounting for a disproportionately high share of agrarian risk and climate vulnerability.
In this context, watershed development — frequently viewed as a technical soil-conservation programme — deserves renewed attention as a central pillar of India’s strategy for sustainable rural growth.
A watershed is a natural hydrological unit where rainfall drains to a common outlet such as a stream or river. Development interventions within such units aim to conserve rainwater, improve soil moisture, enhance groundwater recharge and restore degraded land.
India’s watershed initiatives, now implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana–Watershed Development Component (PMKSY-WDC), seek to address land degradation and water stress while strengthening farm livelihoods.
The scale of the challenge is substantial. Official estimates indicate that over 96 million hectares of land in India face degradation, much of it concentrated in semi-arid and rainfed regions. At the same time, groundwater, which supports nearly two-thirds of irrigation, is being extracted faster than it is replenished in several states. Climate change is likely to intensify rainfall variability, making localised water conservation and recharge strategies increasingly critical.
Public investment in watershed development has also expanded in recent years, reflecting its growing policy salience. Under PMKSY, the Watershed Development Component has received sustained budgetary support from the Union government, complemented by state-level funding and convergence with programmes such as the rural employment guarantee scheme.
In recent years, central allocations for watershed and rain-fed area development have broadly ranged between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore annually, enabling treatment of large tracts of degraded land and creation of durable water-harvesting structures. Yet, the developmental returns on such investments depend as much on institutional capacity and convergence planning as on the size of budgetary outlays.
Empirical evidence from watershed projects across states suggests that well-designed interventions can significantly improve agricultural performance. Structures such as check dams, farm ponds, contour bunds and percolation tanks have been associated with rises in groundwater levels, expansion of irrigated area and increases in cropping intensity often ranging from 10-20 percentage points. Such improvements allow farmers to diversify into horticulture, pulses and other higher-value crops, thereby stabilising farm incomes.
Several states illustrate how effective watershed management can reshape local economies. In parts of Maharashtra’s semi-arid districts, watershed initiatives have contributed to increased groundwater recharge and expansion of multi-cropping. Karnataka and Telangana have also demonstrated how community participation and convergence with employment programmes can support restoration of degraded lands and improvement in livestock productivity. These experiences underline the importance of integrating technical interventions with local institutional support.
The economic impact of watershed development extends beyond crop output. Improved water availability often stimulates investments in livestock, agro-processing and small rural enterprises. Field-level assessments indicate that villages benefiting from enhanced irrigation and natural resource management frequently experience reduced seasonal migration, as households gain more stable income opportunities. Such indirect and intangible benefits remain under-documented but are central to understanding the broader role of water management in rural transformation.
Watershed programmes also interact closely with rural infrastructure development. Increased water security encourages the creation of farm-level assets, minor irrigation channels and storage facilities. When combined with decentralised planning and fiscal transfers to local governments, including Finance Commission grants to Panchayats, these interventions can improve service delivery and strengthen local economic activity. This highlights the critical role of grassroots institutions in sustaining the gains from watershed investments.
Despite these successes, programme performance has been uneven across regions. One key limitation is the continued reliance on physical indicators such as hectares treated or number of structures constructed to measure progress. A shift towards outcome-based evaluation, incorporating indicators such as productivity growth, groundwater sustainability, livelihood diversification and social development, would enable more informed policy decisions.
Capacity building remains equally important. Implementation involves multiple stakeholders, including technical agencies, community organisations and local governments. Training initiatives under PMKSY-WDC 2.0 must therefore move beyond engineering guidelines to include participatory planning, climate-adaptive agriculture and monitoring of socio-economic impacts. Creating a national pool of trained resource persons and strengthening district-level institutions can significantly improve programme effectiveness.
As climate risks intensify, the strategic relevance of watershed development is likely to increase. By improving soil moisture retention and groundwater recharge, such interventions enhance the resilience of rural production systems against droughts and erratic rainfall. From a public finance perspective, investments in watershed management represent a cost-effective pathway for climate adaptation, with benefits that extend across agriculture, employment and ecological sustainability.
India’s experience demonstrates that managing water at the micro-catchment level can generate macro-economic dividends. Watershed development is not merely about conserving soil and water; it is about enabling rural regions to transition towards more diversified, productive and resilient growth pathways. With stronger institutional convergence and evidence-based monitoring, it can become one of the country’s most impactful instruments for inclusive development in an era of climate uncertainty.
Saurabh Bandyopadhyay is a senior fellow and Laxmi Joshi a fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research. Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.