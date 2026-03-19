World Water Day 2026: Future policy in rainfed regions must recognise that farmers already possess hydrological knowledge of their landscapes

“Farmers here know exactly where water first starts cutting through a slope,” said Jyoti Ranjan Samal, Project Engineer, Malkangiri, WASSAN. “They can point out which patch dries first after rain and where moisture remains longest. Watershed planning starts from that local knowledge.”

Based on this, carefully placed interventions followed: contour bunds across upper slopes, trenches along runoff paths, farm ponds near cultivated plots and check dams across seasonal streams. Together they slowed runoff and allowed water to infiltrate.

The results became visible only after a few seasons.

“Earlier, after the paddy harvest, the upland dried so quickly that we left much of it unused,” says Deba Kirsani, another farmer in the village. “Now moisture remains longer. We grow pulses and vegetables for more months.”

The first gains were subtle: damp soil deeper into winter, shallow depressions holding water longer, and a seasonal stream near the village flowing for several extra weeks after the monsoon.

For households dependent entirely on rainfed farming, even that small extension mattered. “A few additional weeks of moisture meant fodder for livestock, pulses after paddy, and vegetables that reduced dependence on weekly markets,” said Trinath Taraputia, Regional Coordinator, Koraput, WASSAN.

Community over concrete

But in villages like Chitapari, water conservation is rarely about structures alone.

The slopes are hydrologically connected: runoff from one field directly affects another below. If upper slopes remain untreated, lower plots continue losing both water and topsoil. That made village-level planning essential.

A series of community meetings helped decide which fields needed treatment first, how common lands should be protected and who would repair structures damaged after heavy rains.

“A bund survives only when farmers rebuild it every year,” says Pratidendu Pritibhushan, Project Engineer, Koraput, WASSAN. “If people see it only as a project asset, one heavy rain can undo the work.”

That principle of local ownership is increasingly shaping watershed initiatives across rainfed India. Physical structures can slow water, but only institutions sustain them.

Solar irrigation, shared water

In Jamuguda village in Khairput block, water conservation has taken a different form.

Here, 21 farming families now manage a shared solar irrigation system that has become a collective water lifeline. Established during 2023-24 under Odisha’s Special Programme for Promotion of Integrated Farming, the initiative covers 35 acres and uses a 10 HP solar pump to lift river water through underground pipelines reaching farms at different elevations.

The project cost Rs 14.4 lakh, with major support from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha. But what distinguishes it is the contribution from farmers themselves: labour worth Rs 1.77 lakh was invested in laying pipelines and filling trenches.

Implementation was led by Swabhiman Farmer Producer Company with technical support from WASSAN. A local Water User Association now manages distribution, maintenance and crop scheduling.

“We worked together because this water belongs to all of us,” says Mukunda Gurteli, one of the farmers in Jamuguda. “When irrigation comes at the right time during dry spells, it saves both paddy and millet. Now we are able to grow a second crop.”

The impact is visible in farm incomes. With rainfall becoming increasingly erratic despite stable annual totals, farmers have been able to protect kharif crops and expand rabi cultivation of groundnut, green gram and vegetables.

Farmers now report additional annual earnings between Rs 30,000 and Rs 80,000, depending on landholding.

Hari Gurteli, a model farmer harvested 18 quintals of groundnut last season, earning over Rs 1 lakh, along with three quintals of green gram worth another Rs 30,000. “Earlier, water was uncertain,” he says. “Now, we can plan our crops with confidence.”

Cropping choices are part of water policy

WASSAN’s field experience across Odisha has also shaped a larger policy argument: watershed success should not be measured only by the number of structures created. Water retention alone cannot secure livelihoods unless cropping systems also align with local ecology.

In Chitapari, that understanding remains embedded in traditional farming systems. Millets and pulses require less water, tolerate dry spells and restore soil health compared to water-intensive monocrops.

“If rain stops early, millet still gives grain,” said Deba Kirsani, who has recently expanded finger millet cultivation on upland land. “Paddy needs standing water. Millet survives with whatever moisture remains.”