When a spring sings again: How a Himalayan village revived its lifeline

After years of watching their spring run dry, the residents of Kolbong in the Darjeeling Hills, eastern Himalayas have managed to revive it through a community-led effort that blends hydrogeological science with traditional knowledge — offering a model for water-scarce Himalayan villages. Their story demonstrates how science, local knowledge, and community action can revive not just water sources but entire landscapes.

For nearly a decade, summers in Kolbong were troublingly quiet. The gentle flow of the spring — once a familiar melody at dawn, mingling with the birdsong — had faded away, its absence felt even more sharply during the lean months. The situation grew increasingly dire as private water sellers began reaching these far-flung hills — a clear signal of scarcity in a place where water once flowed freely from almost every slope. The arrival of commercial suppliers revealed an unsettling shift: a basic right, rooted in tradition and shared responsibility, was slowly being turned into a commodity.

Among those who remember this change vividly is Dhondup Golay, now in his late sixties. The year 2020 proved to be a turning point. Researchers from Sikkim University arrived in Kolbong, carrying with them the findings of a major assessment conducted in 2019 across 300 springs in Darjeeling. Their report identified Kolbong’s sources as among the most vulnerable, making the urgency impossible to ignore. But their arrival did not inspire instant optimism. Villagers had watched many development projects come and go — collecting data, taking photographs, yet rarely leaving behind lasting change. A little scepticism was only natural. So was caution.