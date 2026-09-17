3 African wild dogs travelled over 4,000km to find mates — why that’s good news for the endangered species

Our data shows that wild dogs move very differently depending on where they are. Inside protected areas, they move, hunt and rest at moderate speeds. But when they disperse out of protected areas, they shift into a faster and straighter “travel mode” that lets them cover ground quickly, and rest in thickets or rocky areas where they are less likely to be disturbed.

The same instincts that let wild dogs slip past a pride of lions also let them slip past a village or a highway and move on quickly to safer ground.

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In 2025 and 2026 our research found that seven young dogs – four females and three males — left the Mayukuyuku Pack in Kafue National Park within two weeks of each other. They were all related so weren’t likely to mate with each other, and each group set off on their own dispersal path.

Both groups eventually approached three of Zambia’s largest cities, amazingly skirting the Copperbelt industrial areas of Zambia, before turning back the way they’d come.

Remarkably, our tracking shows that the two groups met up again after several weeks. By this time, each group had moved more than 1,000km in an unprotected area about 75km from Kitwe and Ndola, both major cities.

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One of the female dogs was wearing a radio collar and we were able to find out that she later died in a snare. We then lost track of her sisters as they weren’t collared.

The collared Mayukuyuku brothers group kept travelling (by themselves) and made it to eastern Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, a record journey of 4,126km.

They’ve been there ever since and seem to have met up with females, as they are no longer dispersing (moving around).In 2021, a three-year-old female African wild dog spent a year travelling more than 2,300 kilometres across southern Africa. She climbed in and out of the Rift Valley in Zambia, swimming rivers, crossing major highways, and slipping past towns before crossing the Zambian border into Mozambique, then on to the border of Zimbabwe. It was one of the longest journeys recorded for the species.

Known as EWD-1355, she began her journey from her pack’s home range in eastern Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park , becoming one of thousands of wild dogs we’ve studied and tracked in Zambia over a period of nearly 20 years.

Since EWD-1355’s journey, we have recorded other extraordinary journeys. One group of three male wild dogs covered even further – they walked 4,126km to connect with female dogs, a record for any African mammal.

I’m a conservation scientist, and have studied African carnivores for 36 years. Together with Matt Becker and the Zambian Carnivore Programme , I’ve spent more than 16 years studying over 500 African wild dogs from over 50 packs every year, fitting them with GPS tracking collars.

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African wild dogs (Lycaon pictus) are one of the world’s most endangered large carnivores . Only around 6,000 remain. Despite the name, they are not closely related to domestic dogs, having split off from the rest of the 34 species of canids more than 3 million years ago.

Small, isolated groups of any endangered species are highly vulnerable to local extinction because there are fewer individuals to withstand inevitable changes and threats to a population. In the case of wild dogs, most do not breed — only an alpha male and alpha female typically breed in each pack.