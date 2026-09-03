‘Ammachi’ finds a home in the forest

A newly discovered frog in the forests of Tripura has given an unexpected afterlife to the memory of a Kerala woman who spent much of her own life caring for people.

The frog, Amolops ammachi, has been named after Padmini Varkey, affectionately known as Ammachi, by a team of scientists led by S D Biju of the University of Delhi, widely known as the ‘Frogman of India’.

The name is more than a formal scientific tribute. Biju had known Ammachi decades before he became one of India’s leading amphibian scientists.

As a young student and activist in Thiruvananthapuram, he was a friend and fellow activist of her son Ashokan and was among the young people who found a welcoming space in the Varkey household.

Years later, while exploring the forests of Northeast India in search of frogs, he found a species that science had never formally recognised and chose to give it the name of the woman whose home had once welcomed him.

The House Called Ammachi’s

The story of Amolops ammachi begins in a very different landscape, in a house in Thiruvananthapuram during the politically charged years of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Padmini Varkey and her husband, P M Varkey, lived there with their six children. But their home was rarely occupied only by the family.

Students, political activists and friends of their children came and went freely. Young people associated with the student movement often gathered there, discussed politics, ate together and sometimes stayed the night.

Ammachi never treated them as outsiders. She cooked for them, listened to them and cared for them with the natural ease of a mother.

The name by which she was known eventually came to mean much more than a family relationship. For many of the young people who passed through her home, she was indeed a mother figure.

Biju was one of them. At the time, nobody could have predicted that the young activist who entered the Varkey home would eventually spend decades travelling through some of India’s most remote forests, studying amphibians and discovering species unknown to science.

His career would take him deep into the biological wealth of the Northeast, where mountains, forests and innumerable streams have created habitats for an extraordinary variety of life.

Yet the memory of Ammachi remained. When his team encountered the distinctive frog in Tripura and established through scientific investigation that it was a species new to science, Biju chose to connect it with a woman he had known long before his scientific career had taken shape.

Politics as compassion

Padmini Varkey’s political and social commitments were closely intertwined. She worked in the Kerala Health Department and was associated with progressive and Left movements, but her politics was expressed as much through her conduct as through organisational activity.

For her, solidarity was not an abstract political idea. It meant feeding a hungry student, helping someone in distress, offering shelter or standing beside a person who had been pushed to the margins.

She was associated with women’s organisations and social initiatives and later devoted considerable energy to palliative care and the welfare of vulnerable people.

Her work included associations with the Devaki Warrier Memorial Women’s Studies and Empowerment Centre, the Kerala Working Women’s Association and Ashraya. Even after retirement, the instinct that had shaped her life remained unchanged: people who needed help should not be turned away.