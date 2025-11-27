Amphibians see steep global decline: Study finds 788 species in decline over four decades

A new analysis has revealed that amphibian populations have deteriorated sharply worldwide, with more than six times as many species declining as improving since 1980. A total of 788 amphibian species have declined in conservation status over the past four decades, while only 121 have shown improvement, according to a new study.

Between 1980 and 2004, the conservation status of 482 amphibian species deteriorated, with a further 306 species declining between 2004 and 2022. By contrast, assessments by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) show that only 35 species improved in the first period and 86 in the second.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Reviews Biodiversity , warn that amphibians are experiencing a biodiversity crisis more severe than any other vertebrate group, yet conservation and research investment remains disproportionately low.

According to the study, habitat loss and degradation threaten the largest number of amphibians, affecting 2,684 species. Agriculture impacts 77 per cent of species, timber and plant harvesting 53 per cent, and infrastructure development 40 per cent.

Climate change and disease are the next most significant pressures, each affecting 29 per cent of threatened species. Overexploitation for food and the pet trade impacts a further 8 per cent.