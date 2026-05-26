Arunachal has potential to become leading example of managing human-elephant coexistence: Report

Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to become a leading example of managing human-elephant coexistence in complex and rapidly changing landscapes, a new joint report prepared by the state government and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) notes.
The Northeastern state hosts herds recorded at elevations above 3,000 metres above sea level — the highest known elephant presence documented anywhere in the world.
Between December 2024 and March 2026, WWF-India and the Arunachal Pradesh forest department conducted a statewide assessment to document elephant distribution, human-elephant conflict (HEC) hotspots, habitat pressures, and landscape connectivity.
This represents the first comprehensive effort to understand the scale, intensity, and trends of adverse human-elephant interactions across Arunachal Pradesh, according to a statement by WWF-India.
The study provides the first baseline for crop losses, property damage, and human casualties attributed to elephants across the state. Records of such incidents were compiled from all elephant-bearing forest divisions from available forest department records and local consultations.
The findings from the assessment have been compiled in a report, Managing Human–Elephant Conflict in Arunachal Pradesh: A Strategy and Action Plan, which was released by Wanglin Lowangdong, advisor to the state minister for environment, forests, and climate change.
Lowangdong called this an important publication, considering that human-wildlife conflict, particularly with elephants, is a serious issue in Arunachal Pradesh.
The report outlines a framework for the effective management of human-elephant conflict by addressing drivers of conflict, such as habitat loss, degradation, and fragmentation. Further, it provides pathways to mitigate human casualties, offset crop losses and establish community-led approaches for safer shared spaces between people and elephants in Arunachal Pradesh.
“Ensuring connectivity between habitats is crucial for managing human–elephant conflict, as fragmented landscapes can force elephants into human-dominated areas, increasing the likelihood of conflict. A more integrated approach to planning and conservation is essential to balance ecological needs with human safety and livelihoods. We are hopeful that the new Action Plan will become a useful resource and support intervention for strengthening human-elephant coexistence in the state,” said Aritra Kshettry, National Lead for Elephant Conservation, WWF-India.
“Since HEC has become a cause for concern in Arunachal Pradesh, ways of coexistence need to be promoted. This Action Plan will support in guiding interventions for reducing conflict and strengthening coexistence,” said P Subhramanyam, IFS, PCCF & HOFF.
Alongside immediate management interventions, the report, Managing Human–Elephant Conflict in Arunachal Pradesh: A Strategy and Action Plan, underscores the importance of strengthening scientific understanding of HEC in the state. With the evidence-based, strategic planning and locally grounded action, Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to become a leading example of managing HEC.