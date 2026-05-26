Arunachal has potential to become leading example of managing human-elephant coexistence: Report

Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to become a leading example of managing human-elephant coexistence in complex and rapidly changing landscapes, a new joint report prepared by the state government and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) notes.

The Northeastern state hosts herds recorded at elevations above 3,000 metres above sea level — the highest known elephant presence documented anywhere in the world.

Between December 2024 and March 2026, WWF-India and the Arunachal Pradesh forest department conducted a statewide assessment to document elephant distribution, human-elephant conflict (HEC) hotspots, habitat pressures, and landscape connectivity.

This represents the first comprehensive effort to understand the scale, intensity, and trends of adverse human-elephant interactions across Arunachal Pradesh, according to a statement by WWF-India.

The study provides the first baseline for crop losses, property damage, and human casualties attributed to elephants across the state. Records of such incidents were compiled from all elephant-bearing forest divisions from available forest department records and local consultations.