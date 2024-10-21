As COP16 starts in Colombia, the half a millennium old El Dorado myth of its Chibcha or Muisca people continues to reverberate even today

Writing in The Chibchas: A History and Re-Evaluation (2013), Martin Glassner from the Southern Connecticut State College in New Haven, Connecticut, United States, notes that:

It is argued by many writers, including contemporary ones, that the Chibchas should properly be called Muiscas as the word Chibcha refers to the language spoken by these people or to the language family which includes various languages spoken from Mexico to Ecuador. There may be some validity in this argument, since many of the earlier records use the term Muisca or some variation thereof in preference to Chibcha. Among these variations are Mwiska, Muiska, Mozca, Mosca, Moxca, Muexca, Muxca and Muysca.

Who were these people? They were a confederation of a number of sovereign chiefdoms of the same people who inhabited the Altiplano Cundiboyacense, or the central plateau of Colombia’s highlands in the Andes Mountains.

Glassner’s paper defends the Chibcha from criticisms that their civilisation was not as great as the other great ones spawned by Latin America – the Aztec, Maya and Inca.

He notes that while the Chibcha may not have left behind stone temples, elaborate artwork or great military conquests, the average subject’s life in their chiefdom was more pleasant and satisfying than their Aztec, Mayan and Incan counterparts owing to their complex economy and advanced political organisation.

But what about the legend of El Dorado?

‘The Gilded One’

The first Spaniards in the Americas had noticed the indigenous natives wearing gold ornaments, which led them to conclude that there must be a big source somewhere in the vast territory before them.

Stories had begun to circulate and the Europeans were beset with ‘gold fever’. The Spanish had begun to explore the coast of Colombia in 1501 itself. The country is unique among South American nations as it has both a Pacific and a Caribbean coastline.

In 1536 CE, the Spanish Conquistador Gonzalo Jimenez de Quesada led an expedition from the coastal city of Santa Marta up the Magdalena river. He had heard the stories about gold somewhere in the country that is now Colombia.