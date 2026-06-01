As wildlife tourism faces growing local opposition, it’s important to review what guides the safari gaze, how it is perceived, and who it supports

One such example is when a cheetah was recently found in the same safari zone as tigers and leopards in Ranathambore, the news was widely celebrated. Better photo ops aside, this scenario is not sustainable and can negatively impact the big cats.

These contraindications also lead us to the question: Do urban perceptions shaped by tourism allow for engagement with alternative ways of understanding animals and wildlife? Environmental anthropologist Annu Jalais highlights this issue when she speaks of the global ‘cosmopolitan’ tiger and the local ‘Sundarbans’ tiger. The propagated idea of the tiger constructed by a majority who witness the animal on safaris, she states, stands opposed to those experienced by locals facing interactions (Sundarbans’ man-eating tigers).

Part of this influence can be seen on social media platforms. On several dozen dedicated tiger fan pages across digital platforms, tigers are celebrated individuals - like the King, Big Boy, Queen, Scarface, Handsome Bali, Brute Jamhol, Star Rana, etc. Over the years, tourism has given rise to wildlife warriors who develop favourites within these forests. However, this obsession sometimes has negative consequences: when notable tigers are implicated in local attacks, protests against their capture can delay necessary action, resulting in further threat to local communities.

There is also a stark contrast between the attention given to wildlife fatalities and human casualties in regions affected by tourism-driven conservation. When a tiger dies or is involved in an interaction with locals, it is publicly debated for days. However, the deaths of local people, like the recent loss of four women in one day in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, receive little acknowledgement.

The reel and selfie craze, overcrowding, catcalls to attract animals, and the enjoyment of mock charges during safaris are common. Instagram is flooded with images of jeeps venturing too close, blocking wildlife movement within safaris. Yet this “misbehaviour,” persistent for decades, is often judged more leniently than when locals chase wild animals from farms or photograph them. Locals are often labelled inhumane, encroachers, accused of provoking wildlife, and seen as deserving retaliation.

Time to gaze within

As safari tourism grows, strict regulations increasingly target local commons and tribal communities, while calls to expand tiger reserves persist. The resulting social disruption is neglected. Less discussed is how such tourism commodifies tigers and lions as non-human labour, fueling capital and power for the state, institutions, and individuals.

In forests dominated by a frenzy for tiger sightings, paparazzi-like celeb hunting, loud cheering, and golden-hour shots, tigers grow stressed. Meanwhile, buffer zones echo with roars of fear, loss, and anxiety over lives and livelihoods. Balancing conservation and economic growth through wildlife tourism amid increasing human-wildlife interactions, disenfranchisement of tribal communities, and the threat of climate change requires considering whether protecting existing forests is more beneficial than opening new forests to tourism.

We must also question how our fascination with the ‘wild’ affects locals and wild animals, for whom ‘wild’ is a daily reality. If we truly respect wildlife and seek to experience their world, we must recognise that humans and animals are interconnected and mutually beneficial, not separate.

Time to ask ourselves:

Been on a cheetah safari yet? A majority of these cats, in just two years since their release, were tranquilised 110 times and brought back to Kuno, also for our gaze.

We can’t celebrate the Tadoba tigers without being empathetic and supportive of locals, who are the very reasons for their recovery.

We can’t upload images of a tiger cornered by 50 jeeps and celebrate its legacy.

We cannot claim to be “an ethical explorer of the natural world” in the Great Nicobar forests, after displacing thousands of locals.

We can’t honour the forest if we overlook the mongoose, Arjuna tree, or serpent eagle. A forest is richer than a single predator.