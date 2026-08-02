Blind, blood-red eel found inside dug-out wells in Assam’s Goalpara

Scientists have discovered a new species of blind and blood-red eel from two non-descript dug-out wells located in a village in Assam’s Goalpara district. The species has been given the name Rakthamichthys anchi.

The discovery was announced in a research paper titled 𝑅𝑎𝑘𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑐ℎ𝑡ℎ𝑦𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑐ℎ𝑖, a new species of phreatobitic synbranchid eel from Assam. It has been published in the journal Zootaxa.

The research was led by Ralf Britz of the Senckenberg Natural History Collections in Dresden, Germany, along with scientists from Assam Don Bosco University, Dhanamanjuri University in Manipur, and other institutions.

One of the specimens was collected during the village’s annual well-cleaning exercise. The other was captured using a baited trap in an abandoned well nearby.

Interestingly, these wells are about 1.5 metres wide and roughly 7 metres deep, with water sitting around 2.5 metres below the surface without sunlight. This may be the reason why the eel lost its sight entirely, and its body carries no pigment at all. Its blood red colour, which gives the species its name, actually comes from blood vessels showing through its almost transparent skin. In fact, the name anchi is a Garo word meaning ‘blood’.

The Rakthamichthys genus of phreatobitic (residing exclusively within the phreatic zone of groundwater aquifers) swamp eels (Synbranchidae) is endemic to India. After Rakthamichthys rongsaw, Raktℎamicℎtℎys ancℎi is now the second swamp eel of the genus to be discovered in the Northeast.

The other four members of the genus have been recorded from wells and groundwater aquifers in the Western Ghats, thousands of kilometres away in western and southern India.

Recently, Gitchak nakana Britz, the first groundwater-dwelling fish from Northeast India, was found in this same region.