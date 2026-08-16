Can the Great Indian Bustard reclaim the Deccan part of its range? Yes, provided traditional agriculture is promoted, says study

“The landscape is experiencing rapid conversion of agricultural lands and a significant loss of grassland habitats has been observed due to various anthropogenic factors. In addition, farmers have been shifting to cash crop production from the traditional farming of pulses and oilseeds. The conversion of grasslands and shrublands into agricultural land, along with their use for plantation drives, has made these ecosystems prime targets for development projects. Excessive use of insecticides and pesticides, overgrazing, urbanisation, feral dog population, and powerline expansion are also contributing to the decline of GIB populations,” the paper noted.

Time running out

The GIB has extremely low genetic variability and a strong population bottleneck. The present population is small and in isolated pockets.

This isolation, say the authors, will lead to inbreeding depression and could result in local extinction.

“Larger and more connected populations are needed to safeguard GIB in the future. For the conservation of the species, identifying areas where intensive conservation measures should be implemented is essential to conserving the species and habitat to ensure GIB survival,” notes the paper.

But here lies the problem. Though the GIB is critically endangered, its habitat requirements are poorly understood, hindering its conservation.

Mapping it out

The authors scouted the distribution of the GIB across the Deccan. This was spread across the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

“We assigned suitable habitats for GIB based on equal test sensitivity and specificity logistic threshold. We found that approximately 48,000 km2 (6.6%) of the total land area of the Deccan landscape is suitable for GIB. The potential suitable areas of Deccan landscapes were distributed in 35 districts (22 in Maharashtra, six in Karnataka and Telangana, and one in Andhra Pradesh),” they wrote.

Priority conservation areas from different regions of the Deccan landscape were identified, ranging from 144-8496 km2 at 16 sites by using landscape-level surveys and distribution modelling.

The identified priority conservation areas were dominated by fallow lands (28.6 per cent), kharif crops (24.3 per cent), mixed crops (18.8 per cent), and grasslands (11.6 per cent).

“The modelling showed that GIB presence is strongly influenced by temperature, precipitation, vegetation cover, and human population density, with higher habitat suitability in regions practicing traditional cropping systems, such as Solapur and Osmanabad. In these areas, farmers typically maintain a mix of cultivated and fallow lands, either due to climatic constraints, crop loss, or low economic returns, which creates a mosaic of habitats that GIBs extensively use,” according to the paper.