Centre orders high-level probe into cheetah's death from firearm pellet injuries in Kuno

The central government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the death of a 19-month-old cheetah from firearm pellet injuries near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, raising concerns over the safety of animals reintroduced under Project Cheetah.

The male cheetah, identified as KNG22 and born to a female named Nirva, was found injured on October 25, 2026, in a territorial forest area outside Kuno National Park.

The animal was rescued from the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division and given emergency veterinary treatment, according to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department. It was subsequently transferred to Jabalpur for specialised care.

An initial X-ray revealed multiple foreign objects in its body, while a CT scan showed injuries to internal organs, muscles, bones and the nervous system.

“Emergency surgery was performed, during which five firearm pellets were recovered from his body. Despite surgical intervention and sustained efforts by the veterinary team, the male cheetah could not be saved,” Chief Wildlife Warden Sameeta Rajora said in a statement on October 27.

The cheetah died later that day.