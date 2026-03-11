Centuries before the Inca, parrots were transported from the Amazon across the Andes to coastal Peru: Study

Hundreds of years before the Inca Empire, vibrant Amazonian parrots were transported alive across the Andes to coastal Peru, a new study has revealed.

This highlights a sophisticated pre-Inca, long-distance trade network spanning rainforest, highlands and deserts, according to a statement by The Australian National University (ANU).

An international team of researchers, including scientists from ANU analysed parrot feathers that were discovered at Pachacamac in Peru — one of the preeminent religious centres of Andean civilisation — far outside the birds’ native rainforest range. The research has been published in Nature Communications.

By combining ancient DNA sequencing, isotope chemistry and computational landscape modelling, the researchers were able to find out how and where the birds were moved across the landscape, according to lead author George Olah from ANU — from Amazonian forests to arid communities across the Andes.