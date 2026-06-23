Conflict in the backyard: Bihar’s farmers retreat from cash crops as nilgai and wild boars spread across the plains

Farmers across Bihar’s plains say crop raids by nilgai and wild boars are changing what they grow, cutting incomes and exposing gaps in compensation and control measures.

For the past 10 to 12 years, farmers across Bihar’s plains have been struggling with the growing menace of nilgai and wild boars. Many say these animals have become as serious a threat to their fields as droughts and floods once were. But while governments are seen to respond to droughts and floods, farmers say there is still no clear and effective policy for crop damage caused by nilgai and wild boars.

The result is visible in the fields. Crops that once brought farmers good profits are gradually disappearing. Many are shifting instead to wheat and paddy, which are less vulnerable to animal attacks but far less profitable.

‘The crop cannot be saved’

In Gopalganj district, Abdul Mannan, a farmer from Shahpur Panchayat in Sidhwalia block, says repeated attacks by nilgai and wild boars have pushed the local farming system into crisis.

He says many farmers have been forced to stop growing traditional crops such as pulses and maize because of heavy crop damage. According to Mannan, nilgai attack fields in herds of 50-60 every year between July and March, destroying months of hard work within moments.

“We put up gana, or bamboo fencing, but nilgai break that too. It takes a lot of hard work to prepare each bundle, yet the crop cannot be saved,” he says.

Mannan says wild boars cause the most damage to sweet potato and maize crops. They also eat sugarcane.

Despite crop insurance, he says farmers are unable to get compensation. This year, there has been some relief after the administration sent shooters to kill nilgai following applications submitted at the police station.

Farmers also use local methods such as crackers, smoke and homemade sprays to keep animals away, but Mannan says these are no longer as effective as they once were.

In East Champaran, Vinod Prasad, a farmer from Deepahi village in Chiraia block, says the problem has steadily worsened.

“In the last 10 years, the number of nilgai has increased rapidly, while for the last three to four years wild boars have also started causing heavy damage to the fields,” he says.

“Earlier, there were no nilgai. But after forests reduced, they started coming towards villages in search of food.”

Prasad also questions the crop compensation system. He alleges that most farmers do not get relief.

“Only people connected with PACS and cooperatives get compensation. Common farmers get nothing,” he says.

Farmers change what they grow

In Muzaffarpur, farmer Ranjeet Kumar says nilgai damage vegetables the most. They pluck and eat fruits such as pumpkin when they are still small, preventing the crop from maturing.

As a result, he says, farmers have started changing their cropping pattern. Wheat cultivation is increasing in place of maize.

Farmers try to protect their fields with fencing, but this is not possible for everyone.

“Small farmers somehow put up fencing, but for big farmers, surrounding the entire field is very expensive and difficult,” Kumar says.

Although permission has been granted to kill nilgai in some parts of the state, he says no such action was taken in Bochaha, and farmers there did not benefit.

Bhola Thakur from Jahangirpur village says potato and maize cultivation used to be widespread in the area. But over the past five to seven years, because of wild boars and nilgai, farmers have almost stopped growing them.

The situation, he says, is such that farmers now grow too little even for household consumption. Out of a total area of 4,573 sq m, only 202 sq m has been sown with potato, which will be protected with bamboo fencing.

Tetri Devi, a farmer from Bathwara village, says wild boars uproot wheat and barley plants and pile them up. Barley was mainly grown for animal fodder, while potato cultivation has almost disappeared from the area.

“We small farmers cultivate on leased land. For us, it becomes very difficult to answer the landowners. Many times, crop damage has to be compensated by taking loans. There is no one from the government to take care of us,” she says.

In Dudhpania village, Ishwari Prasad, who cultivates around three hectares, says farming has become more difficult than ever. Farmers in the area are now also facing elephant attacks.

“Nilgai and wild boars used to destroy crops every year anyway, but this time elephants have also started entering the fields. Whatever crop survives them gets destroyed by elephants,” he says.

He says a brinjal crop he had recently prepared was completely eaten by nilgai, causing heavy losses.

Prasad says the process for claiming compensation from the Forest Department is difficult.

“The Forest Department people say there is a long process to get compensation. Small farmers are not able to complete all this,” he says.

Bihar begins control measures

According to the 2024-25 annual report of Bihar’s Forest and Climate Change Department, crop damage from nilgai and wild boars has increased rapidly across the state, especially in rural areas located far from forests.

The government formally recognised this damage in July 2024 and began the process of providing compensation.

Between September 9, 2024 and February 28, 2025, a special control campaign was conducted in six districts — West Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Munger and Nawada. During this period, 4,279 nilgai were killed in these districts.

Raghav Kumar, an Assistant Technical Manager associated with the Agriculture Department’s ATMA programme in Motihari, says crop damage by nilgai, wild boars and porcupines is rising rapidly in the district.

He says farmers have to submit applications both to the mukhiya, or village head, and the District Panchayati Raj Department, but many do not understand the process.

Giving the example of Darmuha village in Rulhi Panchayat, he says groundnut cultivation was once common there.

“Because of attacks by nilgai and wild animals, farmers are now shifting from groundnut towards sugarcane and maize. Now only two to four farmers are cultivating groundnut,” Kumar says.

He says government instructions require the mukhiya to bury nilgai after they are killed, but claims implementation on the ground is almost negligible.

Kumar adds that the Chief Minister Crop Insurance Scheme is implemented in Bihar by the Cooperation Department.

“Farmers are aware of crop damage due to weather, but awareness regarding reporting or taking compensation for damage caused by wild animals is very low,” he says.

He clarifies that the Agriculture Department does not have a direct role in crop compensation. That is handled by the Cooperation Department.

Traditional crops decline

Agricultural meteorologist Roshan Kumar, who works at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Nawada, says repeated attacks by nilgai and wild boars have caused a major change in farmers’ crop choices.

Earlier, large numbers of farmers grew vegetables and cash crops. That cultivation is now falling rapidly.

Kumar says a large part of Nawada is forest-covered, making it easier for wild animals to move towards farms in search of food.

“Nilgai eats less, but destroys more. When it comes in herds, it completely tramples the field,” he says.

According to Kumar, nilgai do not fully consume many crops.

“It only devours the upper portion. Because of this, plant growth stops. The crop left in the field also cannot develop properly, directly affecting production,” he says.

He says crops with more sweetness or fragrance become the first choice of nilgai, prompting farmers to avoid planting them.

“Farmers are now growing only wheat and paddy, while scientific farming methods such as crop rotation are getting disrupted,” he says. “There used to be profit in cash crops, but they also suffered the highest losses. Therefore, farmers are avoiding risks.”

According to Kumar, nilgai reproduce quickly.

“In one herd, there are 10-12 females and only one or two males. As soon as the number of males increases, the population starts growing explosively,” he says.

He says wild boars are mainly found in forest areas, but nilgai also hide in fields and attack during both night and day. They come less during the monsoon, but cause the most damage between September and March.

Official data from the Bihar Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Production Yearbook reports for 2019-20 and 2023-24 show a significant decline in several traditional crops over the past five years.

Farmers say these crops are among the most vulnerable to damage from nilgai and wild boars, prompting many cultivators to shift towards relatively safer crops such as wheat and paddy.

The sharpest declines have been recorded in barley, jowar and bajra. Barley production fell by 94% in Kaimur, 76% in Rohtas and 63% in Bhojpur. Jowar cultivation has nearly disappeared, with production dropping by 93% in Patna and vanishing entirely from Khagaria. Bajra production declined by 74% in Patna and 52% in Buxar.

Groundnut production also fell in districts such as West Champaran and Nawada, while maize output declined by 27% in Nawada.

Although maize production increased in districts such as Muzaffarpur and East Champaran, farmers say nilgai and wild boars continue to target the crop, forcing many cultivators to reduce acreage or switch to other crops.

The trend suggests that persistent crop damage from wild animals is affecting farm incomes and contributing to a gradual shift away from traditional crops in several parts of Bihar.

‘Farmers are stuck between departments’

Agricultural expert Ishtiyaq Ahmad says confusion has existed for years between departments over crop damage caused by wild animals.

“The Agriculture Department sends farmers to the Forest Department, and the Forest Department says nilgai does not even come under the category of wildlife. The result is that farmers are not able to get relief from either department. The process gets stuck in between,” he says.

Ahmad says attacks by nilgai and wild boars have damaged traditional farming patterns.

“Earlier, farmers adopted crop rotation, which maintained soil fertility and crop diversity in the fields. Now, out of compulsion, farmers are growing limited crops because they carry less risk. Agro-biodiversity is decreasing, and this is directly affecting soil, production and farmers’ income,” he says.

He says maize was one of the most profitable crops, but repeated attacks by nilgai have pushed farmers towards less profitable crops such as wheat.

Ahmad also points to some traditional methods that may help keep nilgai away from fields. One involves spraying fish amino acid, prepared by mixing fish and jaggery in equal quantities and fermenting it for 55 days. Another involves dissolving nilgai dung in water and spraying it on plants. Some farmers also bury rotten fish pieces on field ridges, using the smell to deter animals.

“These measures are cheap and somewhat effective,” Ahmad says. “But a permanent solution will come only through government policy and clear coordination among departments.”