Conflict in the backyard: In Karnataka, the forest has entered the field

Madhava Gowda no longer greets the day by its first light. He now senses its arrival through sound. His life changed irreversibly on the morning of October 16, 2025, when he entered his field on the forested edge of Saragur taluk in Karnataka’s Mysuru district.

In his village, Badagalapura, fields give way to scrub, and scrub to bamboo thickets and dense woodland. The boundary between cultivation and wilderness is narrow and often indistinct. Gowda and other villagers have long farmed this landscape and learned to navigate its hazards. But on that day, residents say, Gowda was working in his field when a tiger lunged at his face. By the time neighbours arrived, drawn by his screams, he had suffered catastrophic injuries. Both eyes were beyond saving, leaving him permanently blind.

At home, Gowda’s wife, Indrani, became a full-time caregiver overnight. “We never imagined that stepping into our own land would cost him his eyes,” she tells Down To Earth (DTE). “There is no income now. I cannot leave him alone even for an hour. Children who once watched their father plough now guide him by the hand.”

Badagalapura was already living in fear before Gowda was attacked. His mauling came amid repeated tiger movements in Saragur taluk, which borders large tracts of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Farmers had begun avoiding work at dawn. Women stopped children from walking to school alone. Dusk came to feel more threatening. After the attack, fear changed to anger. Residents blocked roads and confronted forest officials. Why, they asked, had warnings not been issued earlier? Why had known wildlife corridors gone unmonitored? Why were they repeatedly being told to “coexist” while risking their lives?

The Karnataka government announced compensation for Gowda, recognising his injury as permanent disability, and promised lifelong medical support. But compensation alone cannot address the deeper problems confronting Saragur.

Ten days later, on October 26, 2025, Rajashekarappa, a marginal farmer and cattle herder from Bennegere village which comes under Mullur gram panchayat, walked into an open grazing patch near his home one afternoon when a tiger emerged from the scrub and went straight for his neck, dragging him into cover. By the time village residents reached the spot, Rajashekarappa was dead.

In his mid-50s, Rajashekarappa was the sole breadwinner for his family. What angered relatives as much as the attack itself was the apparent absence of any official response. Holding up his phone as proof, his son, B R Sivanand, tells DTE: “We kept calling. The forest office, the helpline—everyone whose number we had. No one answered. My father was alive when the attack happened. If help had come on time, maybe he would still be here.”

Sivanand wants criminal action against the forest officials who, he says, failed to respond. “They talk about protocols after people die. What about accountability before that? If a farmer breaks a rule, he is punished. When officials ignore distress calls, who answers for that?”

Protests followed. Roads were blocked. Farmers’ organisations filed police complaints against senior officials, including the forest minister, alleging negligence. The anger reflected a growing belief that rural communities were bearing the costs of a conservation system that intervenes only after tragedy strikes.

On November 7, 2025, Dhana Naika, known locally as Swamy, a small farmer from Eggudu, also known as Hale Heggudilu, near the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary, left home to plough his field with a pair of oxen. Only the animals returned, still tethered. Later that day, Naika’s body was found near the forest edge, partially consumed. Forest officials confirmed that a tiger was responsible. He was survived by his wife, Rukmini, three daughters and his elderly mother.

“He left home like every other day,” Rukmini tells DTE, sitting beside her children. “Now I have to be both father and mother to my girls and look after my mother-in-law. We are poor farmers. We have nothing saved. If the fields are dangerous, how do we live? If we do not go, we starve. If we go, we die.”

In less than a month, Saragur taluk had witnessed permanent blindness, multiple deaths and repeated near-misses. Fields were left unattended. Village residents moved in groups. Agricultural work slowed sharply.

Where farmers feel disposable

Saragur is not an exception. It is a warning, human–animal conflict in Karnataka has moved far beyond forest fringes. It is now a state-wide rural economy crisis. Forest Department records show more than 35,500 wildlife conflict incidents in 2024-25, with elephants accounting for over 22,000 of them. These numbers record what is reported, not what is endured. They do not capture fear, sleepless nights, abandoned harvests, labour shortages, or the slow accumulation of trauma.