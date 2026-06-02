Conflict in the backyard: Is ‘Fortress Conservation’ at the root of Kerala’s human-wildlife clashes?

“They told us my father died for conservation,” Pradeepkumar tells DTE, sitting outside his modest home near the forest edge. “But conservation did not feed us.” After years of petitions, visits to government offices and public pressure, Pradeepkumar was offered a temporary job as a forest protection watcher. The position pays Rs 830 a day, but only when work is available. “Some months I get 10 days of work, some months 12,” he tells DTE. “And this is supposed to be the compensation for losing my father.”

Today he walks many of the same forest paths where Bhaskaran was killed. His duties include monitoring wildlife movements, reporting animal sightings and warning nearby villagers. “They say people like me should understand animals better,” he said. “I do. I also understand hunger.” The job offers neither long-term security nor pension benefits. Income depends entirely on the availability of work. More than a decade after his father’s death, the support provided to the family remains temporary.

Wayanad as a flashpoint

Wayanad has emerged as one of Kerala’s most acute human-wildlife conflict zones. The reason is not simply the abundance of wildlife, but its location at the intersection of dense forests, fragmented corridors, plantations, tribal settlements, migrant-worker colonies and a growing tourism industry.

The forest ranges of Tholpetty, Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery form a mosaic in which wildlife movement overlaps with everyday human activity. Elephants, tigers, leopards, gaur and wild boar increasingly move through landscapes that often cannot provide sufficient food and water within forest boundaries.

Fatal attacks are only the most visible manifestation of the problem. Crop damage, livestock losses, injuries, psychological distress and declining livelihoods account for a much larger share of the burden. In recent years, attacks have repeatedly triggered protests across Wayanad. Demands for the capture, relocation or shooting of animals follow a familiar pattern. Governments promise action, yet many of the underlying drivers remain unresolved.

“The forest is closed for people, not for animals,” says N Badusha of the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, who has spent years documenting ecological changes associated with the conflict. “Collection of minor forest produce is restricted in the name of protection,” he says. “But livelihoods are shrinking. People are pushed into riskier situations, often entering forests at odd hours because they have few alternatives.”

Badusha also points to ecological changes within protected areas. According to him, shortages of fodder and water have become increasingly pronounced. “Grasslands have disappeared. Waterholes dry up. Invasive species such as Senna spectabilis and lantana have choked native vegetation,” he says. “Elephants do not leave forests because they seek conflict. They leave because forests no longer sustain them.”

Weeds such as Senna spectabilis has spread widely across parts of Wayanad’s wildlife habitats, forming dense stands that suppress native grasses and herbs on which herbivores depend. The result, conservationists argue, is a decline in forage availability within some forest areas. “When animals come out, the response is often to blame people rather than address conditions inside forests,” Badusha says.

For K K Surendran, a tribal-rights activist who has worked in Wayanad for decades, the crisis is as much political as it is ecological. “Forest closure is often the first response after an attack,” he says. “For many tribal families, that means the loss of access to livelihoods.”