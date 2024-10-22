COP16: What do Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities expect?

As the 16th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) unfolds in Cali, Colombia, significant dialogues have emerged surrounding the aspirations and expectations of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLC).

On October 21, 2024, a press conference hosted by the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity with expert input from the Forest Peoples Programme brought together indigenous leaders from various nations.

They shared their views on key issues related to their rights, needs and the conservation of biodiversity.

Central to the discussions was the adoption for a strong framework under Article 8 (j) of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

This article recognises the importance of traditional knowledge held by Indigenous Peoples. It urges governments to respect and preserve this knowledge, which is vital for protecting and sustainably using biodiversity.