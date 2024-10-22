COP16: What do Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities expect?

As the 16th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) unfolds in Cali, Colombia, significant dialogues have emerged surrounding the aspirations and expectations of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLC).
On October 21, 2024, a press conference hosted by the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity with expert input from the Forest Peoples Programme brought together indigenous leaders from various nations.
They shared their views on key issues related to their rights, needs and the conservation of biodiversity.
Central to the discussions was the adoption for a strong framework under Article 8 (j) of the Convention on Biological Diversity.
This article recognises the importance of traditional knowledge held by Indigenous Peoples. It urges governments to respect and preserve this knowledge, which is vital for protecting and sustainably using biodiversity.
Indigenous leaders stated that a new framework is needed to ensure that the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) addresses indigenous needs and priorities.
Ramiro Batzín Chojoj, a Maya Kaqchikel from Guatemala, stressed the urgent need for funding tailored to Indigenous Peoples’ needs.
He highlighted their right to access support for their conservation efforts and the importance of protecting knowledge related to digital sequence information (DSI), which helps safeguard indigenous insights about biodiversity.
Jojis Carino, representing the Ibaloi-Igorot of the Philippines, emphasised the need for a thorough monitoring system for KMGBF. She insisted that Indigenous Peoples should be recognised as the primary guardians of nature.
Carino called for a human rights-based approach to biodiversity conservation, arguing that indigenous traditional knowledge must be prioritised in decision-making to connect their rights with environmental health.
Land rights were another focal point of the dialogue.
Lakpa Nuri Sherpa from Nepal highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of land for IPLCs. He pointed out that external exploitation of these lands leads to conflict and damages peaceful relationships with nature.
Sherpa called for institutionalising Article 8 (j) to help address the challenges faced by IPLCs in protecting plants, animals and their ancestral lands.
The conference also featured Jennifer Tauli Corpuz, who advocated for a global support system for Indigenous Peoples as essential custodians of biodiversity. She called for a comprehensive resource mobilisation strategy that includes Indigenous involvement in governance and decision-making, ensuring they benefit from conservation initiatives.
She emphasised the urgent need for DSI to be adopted at COP16, stating that Indigenous Peoples, who have a holistic understanding of biodiversity, should be recognised as the sources of knowledge related to DSI.
Aslak Holmberg, a Sámi leader, raised concerns about the crisis caused by the decline of keystone species. He called for a permanent platform for Indigenous voices within KMGBF, highlighting the need for collaboration among government officials, non-profits and Indigenous communities to support Indigenous rights.
Polina Shulbaeva from Siberia stressed the necessity of including Indigenous voices in National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAP). She called for increased funding and resources to address the unique challenges faced by Indigenous women, ensuring they participate actively in biodiversity protection.
Finally, Ramson Karmushu from the Indigenous Movement for Peace Advancement and Conflict Transformation urged for a structured resource mobilisation mechanism. He advocated for better implementation of the KMGBF and for financial support systems dedicated to Indigenous Peoples.
Karmushu also emphasised the importance of providing direct access to funds for Indigenous communities worldwide and building local capacity to manage these resources.
The press conference highlighted a united call for action to recognise the vital role that IPLCs play in conserving biodiversity.
The speakers collectively emphasised that proper support, funding and acknowledgment of their rights are essential for achieving meaningful conservation outcomes during COP16 and beyond.