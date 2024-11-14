Corals in crises: Almost half of all species at risk of extinction, finds IUCN

The latest global assessment by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has revealed a concerning statistic: 44 per cent of reef-building coral species are now at risk of extinction. This number has increased from 33 per cent in 2008 when the IUCN last assessed the situation.
This alarming trend was highlighted during the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Corals are vital not only for marine biodiversity but also for the livelihoods of millions worldwide. Studies have found that climate change is the primary threat to reef-building coral species.
The IUCN assessments utilised the latest data from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network, alongside trends in warming and major bleaching events reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Beyond climate change, corals are also impacted by threats such as pollution, agricultural runoff, disease and unsustainable fishing.
The latest findings indicate that 44 per cent of the 892 species of warm-water corals face risks from multiple threats, with climate change as the largest concern. Warm-water reef-building corals are the vibrant corals found in shallow, sunlit waters that host a wide range of marine life, including fish and crabs.
Among these species, 56 are categorised as vulnerable (15 per cent), 251 as endangered (67 per cent) and 33 as critically endangered (9 per cent), including notable species such as the Staghorn coral (Acropora cervicornis) and Elkhorn coral (Acropora palmata).
Grethel Aguilar, the IUCN Director General, stressed the need to “take bold action,” highlighting the many ways coral reefs support marine ecosystems and coastal economies.
The loss of coral reefs has serious consequences that go beyond marine life; it also impacts coastal protection, fisheries support and tourism revenue.
Coral reefs act as natural barriers against storms and flooding, protecting coastal communities. When reefs degrade, communities become more vulnerable to hurricanes and rising sea levels, leading to potential economic losses.
Healthy coral reefs are also essential for sustaining fish populations that local economies rely on. Approximately 500 million people depend on coral reef ecosystems for food and income.
Additionally, coral reefs generate about $375 billion annually through tourism and related industries. As reef health declines, tourism revenues may also drop, placing further economic strain on coastal areas.
To prevent coral extinction, the primary solutions include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing other threats to boost coral resilience. More research is also needed into whether corals can adapt to rising water temperatures, though current evidence suggests their adaptation abilities are limited.
At the recently concluded COP16 to the Convention on Biological Diversity, a call for increased funding was made to combat coral reef extinction. The event, organised by the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR), featured speakers including Colombia’s Minister of Environment, Susana Muhamad.
During the meeting, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Oceans Peter Thomson emphasised the need for immediate action, warning that the ongoing global coral bleaching event is the largest on record, impacting about 80 per cent of coral reefs worldwide due to climate change.
The GFCR is seeking significant funding and partnerships to address these challenges but has only secured $30 million of its $12 billion target, highlighting a major gap that must be filled for effective conservation.
Pierre Bardoux from the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) underscored the importance of attracting public and private investments to foster a “reef-positive” economy that promotes sustainable practices.
The situation facing corals is part of a larger biodiversity crisis. Over 46,300 species are classified as threatened worldwide, representing 28 per cent of all assessed species, including 41 per cent of amphibians, 37 per cent of sharks and rays, 34 per cent of conifers, 26 per cent of mammals, 12 per cent of birds, 21 per cent of reptiles and 71 per cent of cycads.
These figures emphasise the urgency of the situation as human activities continue to disrupt the delicate balance required for ecosystems to thrive. Experts hope the 2025 UN Ocean Conference, to be held in France in June, will help gather support and resources for effective coral reef conservation.