Elephants in religious festivals: Could mechanical jumbos be the ethical way ahead?

The stress and cruelty the jumbos endure at these cultural events endure frequently result in accidents, where elephants run amok, causing panic among festival-goers. Kerala’s celebrity elephant, Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, who has been in captivity for about 40 years and is one of the most popular elephants on the festival circuit, is said to have killed 13 people, including six mahouts, four women and three elephants.