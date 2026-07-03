Exotic pet trade in India booming, caught in the net of legal, illegal and organised crime

These estimates are considering a compound annual growth rate of 10.2 per cent.

The analysis also highlights critical gaps in India’s legal and regulatory framework governing the rapidly expanding exotic pet trade. It warns of serious risks to public health, native ecosystems and animal welfare, and offers a set of recommendations to address these concerns.

The document identified trade routes and how the industry has now become a threat to local and regional biodiversity.

Reptiles and birds dominate, including green iguanas, royal ball pythons, African grey parrots, and blue-and-gold macaws, alongside growing demand for mammals and invertebrates, the report said.

“Since the 1980s, birds, including conures and lorikeets, have been imported and bred within India, with some lineages continuing into current generations. Commercial trade in exotic reptiles intensified only in the past two decades, with 17 species legally imported between 1976 and 2018. In the last five years, a steep increase in seizures reflects a surge in illegal trade,” it stated.

It added that in 2022 alone, World Wild Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) documented 56 seizures, involving approximately 4,000 exotic animals spanning a wide range of taxa.

The exotic pet market now is mixed with legal and illegal supply chains as animals are imported through authorised channels but smuggled across borders or bred domestically in both licensed and illegal facilities.