Gaur spotted at 3,542 metres, tiger at 3,966 metres as study reveals new high-altitude wildlife records in Sikkim

How high into the Himalayas do India's wild animals venture? A new camera-trap study in eastern Sikkim has recorded a gaur at 3,542 metres — the highest verified photographic sighting of the species globally — and a tiger at 3,966 metres, among the highest elevations documented for the big cat in the region.

The sightings, among several new high-altitude wildlife records from Sikkim, are prompting scientists to investigate whether these animals have long inhabited the region's remote mountain forests or are moving uphill as environmental conditions change.

The gaur sighting is the highest verified photographic record for the species globally, while the tiger was photographed at one of the highest documented elevations for the species in the Himalayas, according to researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) who were part of the analysis.

The findings, published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, identified five new elevational range records and six first confirmed photographic records for mammals in eastern Sikkim.

Conducted between February 2023 and May 2026, the survey covered altitudes ranging from 1,800 to 4,200 metres. Researchers deployed 64 camera-trap stations over 20,411 trap nights across three protected areas — Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary, Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary and Fambonglho Wildlife Sanctuary — and adjoining unprotected forests.

The cameras documented 30 mammal species, including several found at elevations higher than previously recorded in the region.