Global wildlife trade involves more than 107,000 species, twice previous estimates: Study

More than 107,000 species of wild animals, plants and fungi are used or traded worldwide, more than double previous estimates, according to a new study that highlights major gaps in global wildlife trade monitoring.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, estimated that at least 107,356 non-domesticated species are involved in wildlife use and trade, compared with nearly 50,000 identified in a 2022 assessment by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

Researchers identified 47,685 animal species and at least 49,723 plant species recorded in trade. The analysis also covered fungi, making it the first global assessment of wildlife trade monitoring systems across all three groups.

The researchers found that existing national and international databases capture widely varying numbers of traded species, suggesting that the true scale of wildlife trade remains underestimated.