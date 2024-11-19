Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

Subscribe today for full access to our journalism that combines scientific rigour with passion

Sunita Narain's Desk: Trump 2.0 is not a fluke

Trump 2.0 is not a fluke
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

The world should not be surprised by Donald Trump’s actions as president of the US. Instead, it must move ahead to take steps to combat climate change

Click here to read more

Cover Story: Towards a fair share

At the recently concluded UN biodiversity conference, some 190 nations have agreed to set up a global fund where companies that benefit from the use of digital information of genetic resources share their profit with the traditional custodians of the resources. But contribution to the fund is voluntary, raising doubts about its efficacy

Click here to read more

Special Report: Discredited again

Illustration: Yogendra Anand

A multi-million dollar fraud hits carbon offset industry, raising fundamental concerns about accounting practices of the transactions

Click here to read more

Special Report: Short on gadgets

Although cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha, it caused heavy rainfall in West Bengal because of being trapped between two anticyclones. Forecasters were unable to predict this rare phenomenon, which altered the cyclone’s path, largely due to the insufficient monitoring instruments along and around India’s coast
Although cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha, it caused heavy rainfall in West Bengal because of being trapped between two anticyclones. Forecasters were unable to predict this rare phenomenon, which altered the cyclone’s path, largely due to the insufficient monitoring instruments along and around India’s coastPhotograph: Reuters

The precision of cyclone forecasts in India is hampered by limited and outdated monitoring instruments

Click here to read more

Interview: With Ramachandra Guha

Illustration: Yogendra Anand

'Even if climate change did not exist, India would be an environmental disaster zone'

Click here to read more
donald trump
CBD
Ramachandra Guha
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in