Highlights from the issue

The world should not be surprised by Donald Trump’s actions as president of the US. Instead, it must move ahead to take steps to combat climate change
At the recently concluded UN biodiversity conference, some 190 nations have agreed to set up a global fund where companies that benefit from the use of digital information of genetic resources share their profit with the traditional custodians of the resources. But contribution to the fund is voluntary, raising doubts about its efficacy
A multi-million dollar fraud hits carbon offset industry, raising fundamental concerns about accounting practices of the transactions
The precision of cyclone forecasts in India is hampered by limited and outdated monitoring instruments
'Even if climate change did not exist, India would be an environmental disaster zone'