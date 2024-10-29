India would be an environmental disaster zone even if climate change did not exist: Ramachandra Guha

So, among young Indians today, there is a greater awareness about the existential crisis that India and humanity face today with regards to sustainability. This awareness among young people, which has grown a great deal in the last few decades, does not translate to attention in the mainstream media. It does not translate into politicians having an ear to it and responding to it.

But I think the fact of the younger generation having a much greater awareness about the environmental crisis than say, 5 generations back is heartening. It will lead to action, activism and will translate into putting proper pressure on the government and the industrial classes who are the main polluters.

Again, in the 1980s, the environmental movement was led by grassroots movements and by journalists. We did not have too many scientists working in this field. In the last 40 years, India has developed a great amount of scientific expertise in this field – in ecology, hydrology, soil science, biodiversity, pollution abatement, urban planning, energy management. If this scientific expertise is harnessed, it can lead us to a sustainable path. It is tragic that these Indian scientists are never consulted. Or if they are consulted, their recommendations are ignored, which is what happened with the Gadgil Committee. And we know what the consequences of the neglect of the Gadgil Committee recommendations were.

So, the situation is not very promising. But it is not as bleak as one might expect because of the growing consciousness among the young. And because we have what we never had before: Fairly good, high quality scientific expertise to forge sustainable policies.

Q. You write: “In India, environmentalism as I define it was made possible only after the subcontinent came under the control of British imperialists. Colonial rule constituted an ecological watershed, in that it brought with it new technologies of controlling, manipulating, reshaping and destroying nature.”

Post-independent India looks similar to its predecessor. The exploitation of resources to fuel growth continues and most of our grassroots resistance is around land, water and forests. In your view, is the process that started in British India continuing, with just a change in characters?

A. It has actually intensified. The British brought modern forms of industrialisation — energy use, centralised and polluting technologies – to India. Some of the early figures in my book like Rabindranath Tagore, Radhakamal Mukherjee and some of the Gandhians, writing in the 1920s and 1930s when we still a colony, said when India got its political independence, it had to chart its own path to economic development that is mindful of its resources, population and ecological constraints. India cannot blindly follow the energy-, capital- and resource-intensive centralised model of industrial development. The pioneers whom I profile in my book argue for an alternative path very persuasively and in great detail.