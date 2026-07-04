Himalayan pangolin confirmed as a distinct species, was earlier classified as subspecies of Chinese pangolin

But now, by sequencing of the original specimen (the 1836 lectotype) and comparing it with modern data, scientists found that climate change played a key role in diverging the two lineages approximately 1.8 million years ago during the early Pleistocene Epoch.

The ancestors of M. aurita and M. pentadactyla diverged in the early Pleistocene, a period of significant global climatic oscillations. Given that pangolins are generally a warm-adapted species with no historical fossil evidence suggesting their presence in northern China, climatic shifts likely played a crucial role in driving the allopatric separation of the ancestor into western (Himalaya) vs. eastern (East/ Southeast Asia) refugium, the study said.

M. aurita underwent a sharp demographic collapse triggered by the intense cooling and aridification of this period. Unlike the Chinese pangolin, which found stable climatic buffering in the maritime-influenced forests of southern China, the Himalayan region offered a restricted range and severe habitat instability, making M. aurita uniquely susceptible to long-term decline.

The paper added, “Pangolins are highly olfactory reliant mammals, exhibiting significantly enlarged olfactory bulb and turbinals, using smell to forage for ants and termites. As M. aurita and M. pentadactyla adapted to their respective environments, certain genes likely diverged under selection.”

This allopatric separation, maintained by steep climatic and vegetational gradients, eventually led to the emergence of M. aurita as a distinct species.

Additionally, the species experienced a demographic contraction around the 14th century, coinciding with the onset of the Little Ice Age in the Himalayan region. Genomic evidence suggests that even these relatively short-term climatic oscillations left a lasting footprint on the species’ genetic diversity.

Besides genetic heterogeneity, the species is physically distinct from its Chinese relative as the authors of the research noted that M. aurita is significantly larger in body size and skull. It is larger on average (95.2 cm in size) compared to 71.2 cm for the Chinese pangolin. It paradoxically has markedly smaller ears. It also has a shorter and broader nasal bone.

The species’ distribution is restricted to the southern Himalayan foothills, with confirmed populations in Nepal, South Tibet, and Northeast India, including the state of Assam.

Scientists believe that major landscape features, such as the Brahmaputra drainage and the Arakan Mountains, acted as “synergistic filters” that enforced millions of years of evolutionary isolation.

The species is already facing a threat from illegal wildlife trade. “Alarmingly, our findings also reveal that products from this species have infiltrated regulated traditional medicine markets, demonstrating that illegally sourced materials are being laundered through formal supply chains,” the authors said.