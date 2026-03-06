In run-up to CMS COP15, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan urge inclusion of striped hyena in Appendix I and II of the Convention of Migratory Species

In the run-up to the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP15) in Campo Grande (Brazil) from March 23-29, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have urged the inclusion of the striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena) in Appendix I and II of the Convention of Migratory Species (CMS).

In their proposal submitted to the CMS, the two Central Asian countries note that “Listing under both Appendices would provide the highest level of international protection, obligating member states to implement measures to safeguard the species and its habitats”.

The step would also enable local governments with stronger policy frameworks, helping to overcome bureaucratic barriers that currently limit effective conservation.

“By facilitating coordinated transboundary conservation actions, the amendment would contribute to stabilizing and ultimately increasing striped hyena populations across their range, ensuring the species’ survival for future generations,” the proposal adds.

Question mark on numbers

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the striped hyena is Near Threatened at the global level and as Vulnerable within the Mediterranean region.

The global population is estimated to range between 5,000 and 9,999 mature individuals. According to a 1998 study by Hofer and Mills, the African population is estimated at 2,450 to 7,850 individuals, representing roughly half of the global population based on their worldwide estimate of 5,000 to 14,000 individuals.

The proposal points out that a continuing population decline has been documented, and the hyena is believed to be approaching the threshold for global Vulnerable status under criterion C1, indicating a projected reduction of at least 10 per cent over the next three generations.

“However, the current assessment is constrained by limited and outdated data, highlighting the need for a comprehensive update. Population densities are naturally low, making them highly vulnerable to local extinction,” it adds.

Accurate population estimates are challenging due to the species’ elusive nature and nocturnal habits, according to the proposal.

A transboundary species

The striped hyena is one of four species belonging to the family Hyaenidae, with the other three being the Spotted Hyena, the Brown Hyena and the Aardwolf.