India’s hidden underground fungi could hold clues for medicine, mining, and even space exploration

India’s caves are often viewed through the lens of tourism, religion, or archaeology. From the majestic limestone caves of Meghalaya to the ancient basaltic cave systems of the Deccan region, these subterranean landscapes attract visitors for their beauty and history. Yet there exists another world that is invisible beneath their silent rock walls, a world of fungi quietly shaping ecosystems, recycling minerals, and offering solutions to some of humanity’s biggest environmental and technological challenges.

As a researcher working in geomycology and microbial ecology, I recently explored this hidden dimension in my publication “Geomycology of Indian Caves: Diversity, Ecology and Biotechnological Potential,” published in the Geomicrobiology Journal. The review highlights that Indian caves harbour diverse fungal communities that remain poorly understood despite their immense ecological and biotechnological value.

Life in permanent darkness

Caves are extreme places for life. Unlike forests or rivers, they get almost no sunlight, have few nutrients, and keep the same humidity and temperature all year. Only organisms that are specially adapted can survive in these tough conditions.