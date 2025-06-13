India’s seed saviours: Will the next generation preserve our seeds?

In Karnataka’s Teeratha village, young people are trying to revive millet cultivation through the Sahaja Samrudha Community Seed Banks (CSB) network. They are helping the organisation in the process of Participatory Variety Selection (PVS), where they help test and identify the best-performing seed varieties. For this, they grow many types of millets in one field called a diversity block and pick the best ones. Sometimes, more than 70 types of millets are grown in one block.

Involvement of young people is important since most of the work of preserving traditional seeds in the country is done by older farmers, mainly women who store seeds carefully in mud pots, bamboo baskets with neem leaves and glass jars.

Sahaja Samrudha's initiative will ensure that the next generation will continue this work when the current seed keepers are gone.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) studied seed banks across India and found that fewer young people are getting involved in seed conservation and there is a growing gap between generations.

One of the biggest challenges facing CSBs is the shift in younger farmers’ preference towards hybrid and genetically modified seeds. Hybrid and company-made seeds are promoted as modern and high-yielding. These are supported by government schemes. Also, commercial seeds cannot be reused and must be bought every season, while traditional seeds can be saved and shared.

“Young farmers often think traditional seeds are old-fashioned,” the report added. “They prefer fast-growing hybrid seeds promoted by seed companies. They don’t want to put in the hard work that seed saving needs.”