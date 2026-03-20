World Sparrow Day 2026: The ‘chidi’ in Sikh tradition and ethos

The sparrow thus features along with various other fauna and flora in Sikh writings. Yet, it has carved its own unique distinct space.

The Tenth Master

The sparrow is most commonly associated with the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. One of the first instances comes when he quite young.

Nesbitt narrates: “Birds and animals repeatedly feature in Gurū Gobind Singh’s life. For example, foreshadowing the 1699 event, the Gobindpurā gurdwārā commemorates an occurrence when the eight-year-old Gobind summoned two nearby sparrows to attack the falcon of a Pīr [Sufi worthy] who coveted his own falcon. In Sikh tradition this was the occasion for Gurū Gobind Singh’s words: ‘It is when I make sparrows fight hawks that I am called Gobind Singh.’”

The most important instance of the sparrow in Guru Gobind Singh’s life comes during the formation of the Khalsa brotherhood in 1699 Common Era.

“Central to Sikh tradition is an event in 1699 which is usually referred to as the founding of the Khālsā. On the day of the annual Vaisākhī (Spring harvest) festival, Gurū Gobind Singh, the tenth Gurū, rallied his followers in Anandpur (in the state of Punjab) and loudly called for the head of a Sikh. (The Punjabi word sikh means ‘disciple,’ ‘learner’.) When five volunteers had in turn come forward — and had apparently each been beheaded in his tent — the Gurū brought them out intact for ritual initiation with amrit, water that his wife had sweetened by adding some patāse (sugar sweets). The assembled crowd then saw two sparrows swallow some of this water and immediately attack the Guru’s falcon and put it to flight. Clearly, people realised, the amrit could turn initiates into fearless warriors,” writes Nesbitt.