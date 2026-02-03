IPBES 12: Global biodiversity meeting begins at Manchester

The 12th plenary of Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) began in Manchester, United Kingdom to discuss the science and evidence for addressing the global biodiversity crisis.

This is the first time the United Kingdom is hosting an IPBES Plenary, and Manchester, a city known for its role in the industrial revolution has been chosen as the venue. The meeting will take place from February 3-8, 2026.

IPBES is a global body established in 2012 to connect science and policy on biodiversity. It brings together scientists, governments, and Indigenous and local knowledge holders to assess the state of nature and provide trusted information to decision-makers.

Often called the ‘IPCC for biodiversity’, its goal is to help countries protect nature, use natural resources sustainably and improve human well-being.