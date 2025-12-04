Irrigation water and drought fuel rising human-elephant conflict

When it comes to human-elephant conflict, water shapes the story, both its abundance and its absence. In drought-prone areas, the rapid spread of farm ponds and paddy fields is drawing elephants into human settlements, and trapping them there.

Elephants migrate long distances in search of food, water and suitable habitats. In districts such as Odisha’s Dhenkanal, which consistently records high levels of human-wildlife conflict, the combination of farm ponds constructed largely under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and extensive paddy cultivation, supported by easily available irrigation, has created an ideal refuge for elephants, said a forest officer who did not wish to be named.

“The problem is that these elephants cannot go back now, as people obstruct their movement to protect croplands,” the officer said. “Many came here long ago, possibly during migrations, and their traditional routes have either been blocked or altered over the years. So the elephants are perpetually stuck in this landscape. Some may have travelled 800 to 1,000 km to reach Dhenkanal. The calves and sub-adults are always stressed due to human interference. They have never seen a forest and have always lived in a human-dominated landscape, which increases conflict.”

India is home to an estimated 22,446 elephants. Across the country, villagers often use crackers and mashals (torches) to drive elephants away when they enter settlements and farmlands. But this frequently backfires, agitating the animals and causing them to run amok. Such measures do not resolve the underlying drivers of conflict.

In some areas, long-term efforts are under way, including changes in crop patterns. But, the officer said, conflict is unlikely to disappear. As elephants move to new areas in search of food, and human populations continue to rise, more robust social and technological interventions can help reduce — but not eliminate — conflicts.