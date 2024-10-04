MIDORI Prize 2024: Conservationists from Kazakhstan, Peru recognised for projects on ecosystem restoration, preventing decline of bees

Vera Voronova from Kazakhstan and Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos from Peru have been selected for the MIDORI Prize for Biodiversty 2024. They have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to conservation and sustainability.

Vera Voronova is the executive director of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan and she has made significant contributions to restoring ecosystems and recovering endangered species in Central Asia. This has improved the lives of local rural communities by involving them in important conservation efforts.

The second winner, Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos is the founder and chief executive of Sumak Kawsay, an environmental business in Peru. Her work focuses on stopping the decline of pollinators while supporting local economies, especially for Indigenous women and youth.

Her Bee Honey Route, combines honey production from native stingless bees with ecosystem restoration and community development and promotes sustainable tourism, benefiting both the environment and local communities.

The announcement of the award, instituted by AEON Environmental Foundation and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, was made in Montreal Quebec, Canada on October 2 2024. The award ceremony will take place on October 29, 2024, in Cali, Colombia, during the high-level segment of the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The MIDORI Prize is given every two years to people who make outstanding contributions to protecting biodiversity at all levels. Each winner receives a cash prize of $100,000 and a commemorative plaque. With this year's winners, the total number of MIDORI Prize recipients has reached 19 individuals from 17 different countries.

Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of CBD, praised the winners saying, “It is crucial to take tangible and innovative actions that show how we can implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Congratulations to Vera Voronova and Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos, whose solutions exemplify the commitment we need for living in harmony with nature.”

Over the years, the MIDORI Prize has honored many individuals for their commitment to biodiversity. Some notable previous winners include:

Dr Paul Hebert (2020, Canada): Known for his work in molecular biodiversity, including DNA barcoding, which helps identify species and monitor global biodiversity.

Melina Sakiyama (2020, Brazil): Co-founder of the Global Youth Biodiversity Network, which involves youth in biodiversity conservation and policy-making.

Wirsiy Emmanuel Binyuy (2020, Cameroon): Founder of the Cameroon Gender and Environment Watch, focusing on environmental and gender issues.

Dr Kathy MacKinnon (2018, the United Kingdom): A prominent figure in protecting natural areas and serving as the Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Commission on Protected Areas.

These individuals have made significant contributions to biodiversity, inspiring others to engage in environmental efforts.