Nairobi meetings 2026: CBD’s crucial discussions end with heavily bracketed recommendations for COP17

At SBI 7, delegates were to deliberate on how the scientific messages from SBSTTA 28 are to be implemented. However, little was achieved during the deliberations and the final recommendations to COP17 remain heavily bracketed.

Delegates called for stronger action to address implementation gaps, particularly by mobilising adequate means of implementation, strengthening biodiversity mainstreaming across sectors, and ensuring inclusive participation of women, youth, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, and other rights holders. There were also interventions that stressed the need to recognise traditional knowledge, strengthen stakeholder collaboration, and better reflect contributions from subnational governments and civil society.

However, the discussions did not reflect the level of urgency and collective political will required to make COP17 the turning point in the efforts to accelerate progress towards KMGBF.

The biggest disappointment was the progress on the issue of fair and equitable benefit-sharing from the use of Digital Sequence Information, where many developing countries called for action to rectify the lack of transparency. Discussions on other issues were smoother but inadequate funding means that it is difficult to chart a clear global strategy to achieve the goals and targets by 2030.

To resolve these issues, CBD is organising a Kunming Dialogue from September 7-9, 2026 in Kunming, China.

Astrid Schomaker, CBD Executive Secretary, noted in her closing remarks that a lot more determination, commitment and stamina would be required to reach the finish line in Yerevan. She asked the delegates to “recharge their batteries” ahead of COP 17 scheduled in October.