Newly recorded Lakshadweep ‘Potato Patch’ coral could be one of the world’s largest living colonies

Researchers in India say they have documented what could be the largest known living coral colony in the world near Kadmat Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago. The size is equivalent to about 1.05 acres, or 0.43 hectares — roughly half the size of an international football pitch.

The coral colony, known locally as the “Potato Patch”, covers an estimated 4,250 square metres and belongs to the species Pavona clavus, according to researchers involved in the survey. The colony may also represent a long-lived coral structure around 700 to 1,800 years old, based on preliminary estimates of its growth rate and is possibly among the oldest living coral structures in the region, researchers said.

But they added that the age estimate would need to be confirmed through techniques such as sclerochronology or radiometric dating. The discovery was made during a marine biodiversity survey at Kadmat Island, said Idrees Babu, a scientist with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Researchers from international marine conservation organisation Research and Environmental Education Foundation, or REEF, worked with wildlife conservation organisation The Habitat Trust to measure and quantify the coral colony at the popular diving site, Babu said.