Permission granted to cut more than 156,000 sal trees in Madhya Pradesh

Permission has been granted to fell sal trees affected by the sal borer insect in the Amarkantak region of Dindori and Anuppur districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Surendra Jatav, sub-divisional officer of the Dindori Forest Department, told Down To Earth that the central government had granted permission to fell 146,784 trees in Dindori district.

The approval was granted a day ago, he said, adding that felling of the affected trees would begin soon.

In the Amarkantak area of Anuppur district, 9,535 sal trees will be cut. David Chenap, Divisional Forest Officer of Anuppur, said permission had been granted and felling would begin in October.

A workshop was held on September 17, 2026 to outline the future course of action.