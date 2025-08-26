Remembering Kuttimathan Kani, the forest elder who gave a wonder herb to the world but died in poverty

For years before cancer claimed him, deprivation had already hollowed out Kuttimathan’s life. His wife was bedridden with untreated uterine complications and ulcers. His daughters once fought chickenpox without medical help. Their fragile hut leaked in the monsoons, leaving the children sick from damp and cold. Too weak for manual labour, he often said the forest spirits had abandoned him.

His story was not unique, only starker. The Kani community, just 16,000 people scattered across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have long lived on the margins: Alienated from their forest lands, denied basic healthcare and watching their culture erode.

But the irony in his case cut deeper. The very plant that scientists believed would transform tribal lives became a textbook case of how indigenous knowledge can be extracted, commercialised and sold, while its keepers are discarded.

In 1987, while guiding scientists from the Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (TBGRI), Kuttimathan and fellow tribesman Mallan pointed to a creeping herb their elders used to fight exhaustion. The scientists quickly recognised its potential. By the mid-1990s, a formulation named Jeevani was developed, marketed as anti-fatigue, anti-oxidant, adaptogenic and liver-protective.

In 1995, TBGRI struck a licensing deal with Arya Vaidya Pharmacy in Coimbatore: Rs 10 lakh upfront and a 2 per cent royalty on sales. Half of the benefits were to flow back to the Kani community through a specially created Kani Samudaya Kshema Trust. The arrangement was hailed internationally as the world’s first biodiversity benefit-sharing model, even before the Convention on Biological Diversity was fully in place.