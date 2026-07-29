Rethinking conservation: Why India’s approach to conserving tigers is essentially flawed

The 2025 Science study states that the boom in tiger population has also been accompanied by local extinctions of tiger population in 17,992 sq km between 2006 and 2018, mainly due to isolation of protected areas, increased urbanisation, infrastructure development and high incidences of armed conflicts. These include tiger reserves such as Palamau, Udanti-Sitanadi, Similipal, Satkosia and Indravati. These reserves have the potential to regain tiger populations but face some of the lowest prey numbers, as per the 2022 NTCA report. Low prey abundance is often linked to “traditional dependence on bushmeat consumption” or high anthro-pogenic “biotic pressure”. For instance, Palamau Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand faces critically low tiger numbers that are functionally extinct and requires “prey restoration”, says the report. Since many of these reserves are located in some of the poorest districts in India, they also have high incidences of bushmeat consumption, often with the use of traps and snares that usually kill preys indiscriminately.