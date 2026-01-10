Ringed Eyes in the Canopy

Ever seen a monkey with glasses? Visit the forests of Northeast India, and you might catch a glimpse. The Phayre’s leaf monkey stands out among India’s primates for its striking facial markings—a dark face framed by white rings around the eyes and lips, giving it a bespectacled look. Even among local communities in the forests of Tripura, Mizoram and southern Assam, where the monkey is found, the primate is known as chasma bandor (in Bengali) and chasma-chakuwa bandar (in Assamese).

The primate’s other physical features also pique fascination. Its thick bluish-grey coat turns slightly brownish on the body and limbs, while a slender, long tail—often longer than the body—helps it balance as it moves among treetops. Adults weigh 6-8 kg, with males slightly heavier. Both sexes have a small sagittal crest on the head, forming a triangular silhouette when seen from below. Infants are born with a golden-yellow coat, making them easily visible within the troop. The colour darkens gradually, a trait shared by several colobine or leaf-eating monkeys of Asia.

The langur is arboreal and diurnal, and lives in cohesive groups typically led by a dominant male. A group’s size can range from five to 30 individuals depending on habitat quality. The groups are highly territorial, using vocal calls, postures and coordinated displays to defend their ranges.

The primate is named after Arthur Purves Phayre, a 19th century British officer and naturalist. The species, Trachypithecus phayrei, was first described in 1847. But in recent years the monkey was genetically reclassified, as scientists discovered that what was believed to be Phayre’s leaf monkeys across India and Myanmar are separate species. The Indian population of T phayrei is now known as Phayre’s langur, while that seen in Myanmar is now called Popa langur (T popa). This revision implies that the actual population of Phayre’s langur is lower than previously estimated, intensifying conservation concern.