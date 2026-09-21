Seabird chick found with almost 900 plastic pieces in stomach, setting new pollution record

Australian seabirds are being found with record amounts of plastic in their stomachs, with plastic ingestion rising sharply in recent years, a 16-year study has found.

Scientists analysing records from Lord Howe Island, about 650 kilometres off Australia’s east coast in the Tasman Sea, found a steep increase in both the number and mass of plastic pieces swallowed by fledgling sable shearwaters (Ardenna carneipes). In one case, a single bird was found to have ingested 894 pieces of plastic.

Lord Howe Island hosts the world’s largest known population of sable shearwaters, with an estimated 22,000 breeding pairs, according to the study.

The findings, published in the journal Earth’s Future , analysed plastic ingestion data collected between 2010 and 2026. Researchers found that the prevalence of plastic ingestion in the population remained broadly consistent, typically between 75 per cent and 85 per cent. But the number and mass of plastic consumed by individual birds rose rapidly, particularly in the final five years of the study.

In 2025, one bird was found to have swallowed 894 pieces of plastic weighing 64.21 g. In 2026, another contained 644 pieces weighing 67.4 g.

The authors said data from 2012 had once been considered the worst-case scenario. That year, one bird was found with 276 plastic items weighing 64.1g, a record that stood for nearly a decade.

At the time, researchers thought sable shearwater fledglings could not physically contain more plastic, or survive being fed less food and more plastic.

“We were wrong,” the authors wrote. The record for the most plastic ingested by a single chick has been broken several times in recent years, they said.