Seven countries secure $5.8million from Kunming Biodiversity Fund to make agriculture more nature-friendly

In a move underscoring the growing link between food systems and nature, several new funding mechanisms have been created to bridge the persistent finance gap that hinders global conservation goals.

One such initiative is the Kunming Biodiversity Fund (KBF) from which the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has helped seven countries secure $5.8 million in grants.

This fund will support projects in Cook Islands, Madagascar, Mexico, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uganda. The projects aim to make farming systems more nature-friendly and help countries meet global biodiversity targets.

These efforts are part of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), a global plan adopted by 196 countries in 2022 to stop and reverse biodiversity loss. It sets four main goals for 2050 and 23 targets for 2030, such as restoring degraded ecosystems, reducing invasive species and mobilising financial and technical resources.