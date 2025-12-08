Should lynx and wolves be reintroduced to Britain and Ireland? Young people have mixed feelings

There are many things people have love-hate relationships within Britain and Ireland, from Brussels sprouts to cricket or sea swimming. Another item can now be added to this list: the reintroduction of lynx and wolves to the countryside.

Lynx and wolf reintroductions are ecologically feasible in parts of Great Britain and may be in parts of Ireland in the future. Such reintroductions may provide significant ecological benefits , especially through influencing deer numbers and behaviour.

However, no governments in either of the two islands or nations has yet approved any proposals to reintroduce the animals. And ultimately, it is human nature much more than nature that will shape the feasibility and viability of such proposals. That’s why it’s vital to understand how people think and feel about the idea.

As part of my ongoing research on the subject, I asked over 4,000 ten to 11-year-olds and over 1,000 16-year-olds in Northern Ireland about their attitudes to lynx , wolves and their potential return to the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

For political and ecological reasons, Northern Ireland appears the least likely part of either nation to see these happen in the future. But its unique geopolitical status means its population can provide insights into what British and Irish people think.

My research highlights the complexity of feeling among young people on this subject in four key ways.