Slaty Egret’s behaviour shift signals how ecosystems are changing

The behavioural shifts of the Slaty Egret (Egretta vinaceigula), a small, shy water bird mainly found in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, are an important instance of changes in natural ecosystems, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) officials said recently.

Only around 3,000 Slaty Egrets are estimated to remain in the Delta, its principal stronghold.

“The Slaty Egret is so sensitive to environmental disturbances and to system changes,” Monei Onalethata, a senior wildlife biologist with Botswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks, said in a UNEP statement issued in the backdrop of World Migratory Bird Day themed around “Every Bird Counts – Your Observations Matter!”,

“Whatever happens in the ecosystem will necessarily reflect in the distribution and the presence of the bird,” Onalethata added.

Unlike other major deltas, Okavango is an inland delta whose waters never reach an ocean. Floodwaters from rainfall in the Angolan highlands travel southwards into Botswana, expanding into a maze of channels, floodplains, lagoons and islands before the water eventually evaporates or disappears into the Kalahari desert.

Hence, the extent of annual flood influences the Delta and closely affects the breeding behaviour of the Slaty Egret.

The birds nest on islands or places surrounded by water to avoid disturbances, helping researchers identify places preferred by them.