The captive elephant bazaar

Here is a recent random sequence of events and incidents involving captive elephants in India:

In 2018, three captive elephants from Karnataka were sent to Jharkhand to help patrol forests and for safaris. Two more are said to be moved this year.

In 2024, the Centre notified rules allowing transfer of captive elephants in India.

The same year, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau launched an investigation into allegations of illegal elephant transfers from Northeast India to Keralam. Protests were also held against the transfer of 21 elephants, including a mother and calf, from Assam to Vantara.

In 2025, Karnataka gifted four captive elephants to Andhra Pradesh to help the state with wild-elephant “capture” operations.

In May 2026, a 26-year-old captive elephant attacked another captive elephant during a state-promoted tourism activity at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka. The attack caused the deaths of a tourist and one of the elephants.

In the same month, a 36-year-old Lakshmi was moved from a temple in Hampi to Kolar for treatment (recurring injuries, health complications). Her “fans,” including locals and mahouts, protested the move for days. They wanted her treated locally, emphasising her role in welcoming prominent visitors.

This week, a captive elephant’s death in Keralam was deeply mourned by thousands of his “fans”. Pallattu Brahmadathan, a temple elephant, died after being struck by lightning. He was brought to the state from Arunachal Pradesh 28 years ago and bought locally twice. He worked in several annual festivals over the last three decades. He is very popular on social media.

Two elephants (19-year-old and 35-year-old) captured from the wild and kept in separate camps in Karnataka died this week. Both apparently died from severe stress and wounds incurred before capture, according to state departments.

Karnataka requested Kerala this year to donate one of its captive elephants to a temple in the state. A calf meant to be moved from Uttarakhand to a Tamil Nadu temple last year is still on hold after a PIL.

A famous temple in Tumukuru, the first one to recently replace a real elephant with a robotic one, were compelled to undo the move because, apparently, “the robotic elephant does not go in accordance with the religious sentiments of the devotees over its awkward look.”

This month, an elephant in Kerala that worked in the temple for 18 years grievously injured its mahout. In April-May 2026, three people (including one mahout) were killed in separate incidents by temple elephants in the state. Over 150 captive elephants have died in the state in the past six years.

In September 2026, elephant Madhuri moved from a temple in Assam to Vantara for treatment and was released back to the temple after 13 months amid locals’ protests.